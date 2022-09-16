FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 (Released) at fssai.gov.in For Various Posts, Check Download Link

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the Admit Card for the Computer Based Test (Stage-2) exam on its official website-fssai.gov.in. Check download link here.

FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 : Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the Admit Card for the Computer Based Test (Stage-2) exam for various posts on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the Computer Based Test (Stage-2) for various posts which is scheduled on 23rd September and 1st October 2022 can download their FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 from the official website- fssai.gov.in.

In a bid to download the FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website. However you can download the FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022





Candidates will have to carry a printout/hardcopy of E-Admit Card and also carry one original government Identity Proof as indicated in E-Admit Card, failing which you will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

You can download the FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022