FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 (Released) at fssai.gov.in For Various Posts, Check Download Link

FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 : Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the Admit Card for the  Computer Based Test (Stage-2) exam for various posts on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the Computer Based Test (Stage-2) for various posts which  is scheduled on 23rd September and 1st October 2022 can download their FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 from the official website- fssai.gov.in.

In a bid to download the FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website. However you can download the FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022

Candidates will have to carry a printout/hardcopy of E-Admit Card and also carry one original government Identity Proof as indicated in E-Admit Card, failing which you will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

You can download the FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

Steps to Download: FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 

  1. Visit the official website of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India - fssai.gov.in and visit ‘Jobs’ Section
  2.  Click on the ‘Download Link'
  3. Provide your details such as 'User ID' and 'Password'
  4. Download FSSAI CBT 2 Admit Card 2022
  5. Take a print out of the admit card and carry to the exam centre.

