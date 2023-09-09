G20 Slogan Ideas for School Students: Jab G20 Sath Hai to Yuva Ka Vikas Hai

G20 Slogan Ideas: Get here amazing G20 slogan writing ideas for school students in English, Hindi and Hinglish.

G20 Summit Slogan 2023: The Group of Twenty (G20) is a prominent international forum consisting of 19 major economies and the European Union. Established in 1999, the G20 serves as a platform for discussions and cooperation on global economic and financial matters.

India is directing conversations and actions among the main economies of the globe to handle complex challenges as it assumes the presidency for the first time in the year 2023. According to g20.mygov.in India with its diverse economy, technological prowess, and commitment to sustainable development, is poised to bring unique perspectives to the table. India’s G20 Summit 2023 slogan, or we can say the theme, is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means ‘The World is One Family’. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the commencement of the G20 Slogan Writing Competition. In this article, you will find some great G20 slogan-writing ideas. Read this to get the G20 slogan in English and the G20 slogan in Hindi.

G20 Slogan Writing Competition

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the commencement of the G20 Slogan Writing Competition. Candidates are advised to check the related guidelines for the G20 slog writing competition before registration. Check the direct link to apply for the competition below.

The last date for registration is 15 September 2023.

To know more about the G20 slogan writing competition visit Jagran Josh

G20 Slogan Ideas in English

Here are a few ideas that students can refer to to write the G20 slogan in English.

“G20: Together we can!” “G20: Summit that Empowers the World” "G20: Bridging Nations, Building Futures." "G20: Together for Global Prosperity." "G20: Shaping Tomorrow's World Today." "Unity in Diversity: G20 for a Better World." "G20: Building Bridges, Not Walls." "G20: Global Challenges, Collective Solutions." "G20: Forging Alliances, Fostering Progress." "G20: Empowering Nations, Enriching Lives." "G20: Coherence for a Sustainable World." "G20: Partnerships that Transcend Borders." "Inclusivity, Innovation, Impact: G20." "G20: Where Nations Collaborate for Change." "G20: A World of Possibilities, Together." "G20: Inspiring Progress, Igniting Change." "G20: Bridging Gaps, Building Hope." "G20: Charting a Course for Global Harmony." "G20: Empowering Nations, Enabling Dreams." "G20: Uniting for a Sustainable Future." "G20: Together We Thrive, Together We Strive." "G20: Shaping a Better World”

G20 Slogan Ideas in Hindi

Here are a few ideas that students can refer to to write the G20 slogan in Hindi.

"G20: राष्ट्रों को जोड़ना, भविष्य का निर्माण" "G20: वैश्विक समृद्धि के लिए एक साथ" "G20: शेपिंग टुमॉरोज़ वर्ल्ड टुडे।" "विविधता में एकता: बेहतर दुनिया के लिए G20।" "G20: पुल बनाओ, दीवारें नहीं।" "G20: वैश्विक चुनौतियाँ, सामूहिक समाधान।" "G20: गठबंधन बनाना, प्रगति को बढ़ावा देना।" "G20: राष्ट्रों को सशक्त बनाना, जीवन को समृद्ध बनाना।" "G20: एक सतत विश्व के लिए सुसंगतता।" "G20: साझेदारियाँ जो सीमाओं को पार करती हैं।" "समावेशकता, नवप्रवर्तन, प्रभाव: G20।" "G20: जहां राष्ट्र परिवर्तन के लिए सहयोग करते हैं।" "G20: संभावनाओं की दुनिया, एक साथ" "G20: प्रेरक प्रगति, प्रज्वलित परिवर्तन।" "G20: अंतराल पाटना, आशा का निर्माण।" "G20: वैश्विक सद्भाव के लिए एक पाठ्यक्रम तैयार करना।" "G20: राष्ट्रों को सशक्त बनाना, सपनों को सक्षम बनाना।" "G20: सतत भविष्य के लिए एकजुट होना।" "G20: एक साथ हम आगे बढ़ेंगे, एक साथ हम प्रयास करेंगे।" "G20: एक बेहतर दुनिया को आकार देना,एक समय में एक शिखर सम्मेलन।"

G20 Slogan Ideas in Hinglish

“G20 Ka Sath Yuva Ka Vikas” “G20: Jab Sath Hai to Vikas Hai” “G20: Vishwa Ki Unnati Ka Safar." "G20: Ek Sath, Samrudhi Ki Aur." "G20: Vishwa Mein Badlav Ki Shuruaat." "Yuvaon, G20 Mein Bhagidari Karo!" "G20: Samanvay Se Vishwa Vikas." "G20: Samridhi Ki Ore Badhne Ka Raasta." "G20: Vishwa Ke Liye Hamara Sankalp." "G20: Yuva Shakti Se Vishwa Nirmaan." "G20: Samridhi Ka Adhar, Yuvaon Ka Sankalp." "G20: Vishwa Mein Samanta Aur Nyay." "G20: Vishwa Samriddhi Ki Ore Badhte Hue." "Yuvaon, G20 Mein Aage Badho!" "G20: Yuvaon Ka Sankalp, Vishwa Ki Pragati." "G20: Vishwa Ki Aawashyaktaon Ka Samadhan." "G20: Vishwa Samasyaon Ka Samadhan." "Yuva Shakti, G20 Ki Raahon Mein." "G20: Yuvaon Ki Awaaz, Vishwa Ka Parivartan." "G20: Yuvaon Ka Udyam, Vishwa Mein Badlav." "G20: Vishwa Ke Yuvaon Ke Liye." "Yuvaon Ka Sankalp, G20 Ki Kamyabi."

G20 Summit 2023

G20 Summit 2023 will be held under the presidency of India from 08 Sep 2023 till 10 Sep 2023. In G20 Summit 2023, the Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union will participate.

Read: India Russia Relations

G20 Summit 2023: India's G20 Priorities

Green Development, Climate Finance & Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)

Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth

Accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure

Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century

Women-led development

To know more check the G20 summit 2023 report on india.gov.in.

Also Read:

What is G20? A Guide for School Students

G20 Summit: A Quiz for School Studеnts

Fun and Educational Activities on G20 for School Students