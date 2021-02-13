GAIL Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Apply Online for Executive Trainee @gail.co.in, Download ET Notification

GAIL Recruitment 2021 through GATE: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas Company, has released the notification for the post of Executive Trainee on its official website - gail.co.in. Eligible candidates can apply for GAIL GATE Recruitment 2021 through official website on gailonline.com from 15 February 2021. The last date for GAIL GATE Registration is 16 March 2021.

The selection will be done on the basis of GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2021 Scores. Candidates can check more details on GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment such as vacancy, salary, qualification, age limit, selection process and application process below.

Important Dates

Opening of GAIL website for online submission of application by candidates indicating GATE-2021 Registration Number – 15 February 2021 at 11 AM

Last date for submission of online application in GAIL by candidates - 16 March 2021 upto 5 PM

GAIL GATE 2021 Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee (Chemical Engineering) - 13 Posts

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation Engineering) - 12 Posts

GAIL GATE 2021 Salary:

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.60,000 – 1,80,000/- at the Basic Pay of Rs.60,000/- during one year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. On successful completion of their Training cum Probation Period, they will be absorbed in the same Pay Scale of Rs.60,000 – 1,80,000/- in E-2 grade.

Eligibility Criteria for GAIL GATE 2021 Executive Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Executive Trainee (Chemical) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering /Technology in Chemical/ Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 65% Marks.

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering /Technology in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65%Marks.

Candidates having 05 years B.E / B. Tech. + M.E / M. Tech. integrated dual degree in engineering in relevant discipline shall also be considered.

Candidates who have completed their Bachelor degree in Engineering (including 05 years BE/ B.Tech + ME/ M.Tech integrated dual degree in Engineering) in the year 2020 / candidates who are currently in the final year (2020-21) of their Engineering Degree course (including 05 years BE/ B Tech + ME/ M Tech integrated dual degree in Engineering course) only are eligible to apply for the post of Executive Trainee in the discipline of Chemical & Instrumentation.

Candidates who have completed their Bachelor Degree in Engineering discipline (including 05 years BE/B.Tech + ME/M.Tech integrated dual degree in Engineering) in the year 2020 and belonging to General/EWS/OBC (NCL) category must have secured minimum 65% marks and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWBD category must have secured minimum 60% marks.

Candidates who are currently in the final year (2020-21) of their Bachelor Degree in Engineering discipline (including 05 years BE/ B.Tech + ME/ M Tech integrated dual degree in Engineering) and belonging to General/EWS/OBC (NCL) category must have secured minimum 65% marks in aggregate up to the last semester / year examination at the time of application and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWBD category must have secured minimum 60% marks in aggregate up to the last semester / year examination at the time of application.

Age Limit:

26 years as on 16.03.2021 for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines.

Selection Process for GAIL GATE Executive Trainee 2021

Based on the GATE-2021 score and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for Group Discussion and/ or Personal Interview for the position of Executive Trainee

How to Apply for GAIL GATE 2021 Executive Trainee Posts ?



Eligible candidates can apply online indicating their GATE2021 Registration Number in the “Careers” section of GAIL website gailonline.com. After applying online, candidate is required to take a printout of the Application Form generated by the system with unique registration number

GAIL GATE 2021 Executive Trainee Notification PDF