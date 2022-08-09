GAIL Recruitment 2022 for 282 Non Executive Posts: Check Details Here

GAIL (India) Limited is hiring 282 Non Executive Posts. Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, selection and other details here

GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited will soon publish the notification for recruitment to the post of Non-Executive Posts on its official website i.e. gailonline.com. The recrutiment will be done for 282 vacant positions in different grades of Non-Executive in the disciplines of Chemical, Laboratory, Mechanical, Telecom/Telemetry, Electrical, Fire & Safety, Instrumentation, Store & Purchase, Civil, Finance & Accounts, Official Language, Marketing, and Human Resource (HR). The discipline-wise vacancies will be notified via detailed notification.

As per the short notice, GAIL Non-Executive Online Application Form will be released on 16 August 2022 and will be available on the official website till 15 September 2022. More details related to qualification, age limit, selection process, and application process can be checked, once the notification is relased.

GAIL is a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas Company.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 16 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 15 September 2022

GAIL Non Exective Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 282

Chemical

Laboratory

Mechanical

Telecom/Telemetry

Electrical

Fire & Safety

Instrumentation

Store & Purchase

Civil

Finance & Accounts

Official Language

Marketing

Human Resource (HR)

How to Apply for GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 ?