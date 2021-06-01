Get ready for UPSC (CSE) with these simple strategies

Many of you may feel compelled to become an IAS Officer and serve the country, but you may be unsure where to begin your preparation or whether you have the tools and assistance needed to pass the world's toughest exam. The biggest challenge for any aspirant is to keep the momentum of the preparation on the right track till the goal is achieved. We'll go over the technique as well as the resources you'll need to pass this exam in this article. Strategy in 10 points 1. Beginning: Start with NCERT (Class 6-12) and clear your basics. Revise all the topics at least 4 to 5 times. 2. Advanced stage : Once you have completed your NCERT, move to the advanced level books. Here is a complete book list: a. Polity : M Laxmikant b. Art and Culture : Nitin Singhania c. Ancient History : RS Sharma or Tamil Nadu NCERT d. Medieval History : Satish Chandra e. Modern History : Rajiv Ahir f. Economy : Ramesh Singh and Sanjeev Verma g. Physical Geography : GC Leong h. Indian Geography : NCERT and Majid Hussain i. Atlas is a must for Geography (Orient Black Swan for World Atlas and Oxford for Indian Atlas) j. Environment and Ecology : Shankar IAS k. Ethics : Lexicon l. Current Affairs : The Hindu, PIB, PRS, RSTV 3.Coaching or self study: It is a myth that coaching is a must for clearing UPSC. You can also crack this exam through self study, however, coaching does reduce your effort. Having said that, by having proper resources and guidance you can also clear this exam without coaching. 4.Big cities vs small cities : Again, there is a fallacy that you must prepare in large cities, but I strongly advise you not to waste your money and time doing so. You can study for this exam from anywhere in the world if you have access to appropriate internet resources. 5.Discussion is the key : One should indulge in making common groups for UPSC preparation and actively discuss issues related to various subjects. Peer learning goes a long way in solving your common queries. 6.Smart study : Study what is needed, do not waste your time by studying irrelevant material. Stick to your syllabus 7.Stay away from negativity : UPSC is a marathon! You have to run slowly at the beginning rather than fast. Remember there will be times when you will feel demotivated but do not lose hope and keep your calm. 8.This exam can make you an intellectual : UPSC is a very important exam but not more important than your mental and physical well-being. So remember, only one percent of the applicants will make it and you may or may not be in that one percent but the things you learn during the preparation will ultimately make you do wonders in life. 9.Practice! : Practice is the key. Mains is the most important part of the exam and for Mains you have to write your answers in 150-250 words. Practice writing answers in the given time. 10.Keep revising and manage your time well: Keep revising as much as you can. Also, many will tell you that you need to study for 16 hours a day to crack UPSC. That’s certainly not true and can lead to burnout and may affect your performance. 8 hours of dedicated study everyday is enough to clear the exam. The single most important point, which separates success from failure during UPSC preparation is having confidence in oneself along with keeping oneself motivated. Believe in yourself and you will certainly crack this exam or as Henry Ford once said, “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you are right”. All the best!