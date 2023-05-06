Goa Board 12th Toppers List 2023: 95.46 Percent Students Pass, Know Boys and Girls Pass Percentage and HSSC Toppers Here

The Goa board class 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce have been announced today. Students can check the GBSHSE HSSC result online at: results.gbshsegoa.net. Check the toppers list, pass percentage and statistics details here.  

Goa Board 12th Toppers List 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce today on May 6, 2023.  Students can download their Goa Board 12th mark sheets by using their seat number, school index number and date of birth in the login window. 

Along with GBSHSE results, the Goa HSSC merit list 2023 will also be released. This year, the overall pass percentage in Goa Board 12th result has been recorded at  95.46%. A total of 19,802 students have appeared for the exam out of which 9,930 are boys and 9,872 are girls. 

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 OUT - Direct Link (Active Now)

Goa Board HSSC Toppers List 2023

GBSHSE will also announce the names of Goa 12th toppers soon. Last year, the board did not release the Goa board topper's list. In 2021 also, the board did not release the class 12th toppers list because the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. 

Goa Board 12th Result 2023: District-Wise Pass Percentage

Students can check some of the district-wise pass percentages below: 

District

Pass Percentage

Sanguem Taluka

98.60%

Salcete

97.70%

Canacona

97.50%

Stream-Wise Goa HSSC Result 2023 Pass Percentage 

This year, 95.16% of students have passed in Arts stream. Check pass percentage of other stream provided below in the table: 

Streams

Pass Percentage

Arts

95.16%

Commerce

96.52%

Science

96.19%

Voc

92.75%

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 for Term 2 Pass Percentage 

Students can check the overall pass percentage, stream-wise pass percentage and other details in the table: 

Specifications

Pass Percentage 

Overall Pass Percentage

95.46%

Arts

95.16%

Commerce

96.52%

Science

96.19%

Voc

92.75%

Pass Percentage of Boys

95.03%

Pass percentage of Girls

95.88%

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Statistics 

This year, over 19,000 students have appeared for class 12th board exams including Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Check the table below for more information: 

Streams

Boys

Girls

Total

Arts

1,700

3,364

5,064

Commerce

3,297

2,780

6,077

Science

2,530

2,850

5,380

Vocational

2,403

878

3,281

Total

9,930

9,872

19,802

Private Students

46

34

80

NSQF Students

615

614

1229

ITI Students

34

10

44

GBSHSE 12th Result 2022 Pass Percentage 

In 2021, a total of 18,195 candidates registered for the Goa HSSC examinations. The overall pass percentage recorded was 99.40%, of which Science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.69%, commerce at 99.66%, and arts at 99.39%. The round percentage of vocational subjects was 98.51%. Till then, they can check the last few year's pass percentages: 

Years

No. of students appeared

Pass Percentage

2022

18,197

93.03%

2021

-

99.40%

2020

18,121

89.27%

2019

17,893

89.59%

2018

17739

85.84%

2017

16,901

88.77%

2016

17,000

95.52%

