Goa Board 12th Toppers List 2023: 95.46 Percent Students Pass, Know Boys and Girls Pass Percentage and HSSC Toppers Here

The Goa board class 12 results for Arts, Science and Commerce have been announced today. Students can check the GBSHSE HSSC result online at: results.gbshsegoa.net. Check the toppers list, pass percentage and statistics details here.

Goa Board 12th Toppers List 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce today on May 6, 2023. Students can download their Goa Board 12th mark sheets by using their seat number, school index number and date of birth in the login window.

Along with GBSHSE results, the Goa HSSC merit list 2023 will also be released. This year, the overall pass percentage in Goa Board 12th result has been recorded at 95.46%. A total of 19,802 students have appeared for the exam out of which 9,930 are boys and 9,872 are girls.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 OUT - Direct Link (Active Now)

Goa Board HSSC Toppers List 2023

GBSHSE will also announce the names of Goa 12th toppers soon. Last year, the board did not release the Goa board topper's list. In 2021 also, the board did not release the class 12th toppers list because the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Goa Board 12th Result 2023: District-Wise Pass Percentage

Students can check some of the district-wise pass percentages below:

District Pass Percentage Sanguem Taluka 98.60% Salcete 97.70% Canacona 97.50%

Stream-Wise Goa HSSC Result 2023 Pass Percentage

This year, 95.16% of students have passed in Arts stream. Check pass percentage of other stream provided below in the table:

Streams Pass Percentage Arts 95.16% Commerce 96.52% Science 96.19% Voc 92.75%

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 for Term 2 Pass Percentage

Students can check the overall pass percentage, stream-wise pass percentage and other details in the table:

Specifications Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage 95.46% Arts 95.16% Commerce 96.52% Science 96.19% Voc 92.75% Pass Percentage of Boys 95.03% Pass percentage of Girls 95.88%

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Statistics

This year, over 19,000 students have appeared for class 12th board exams including Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Check the table below for more information:

Streams Boys Girls Total Arts 1,700 3,364 5,064 Commerce 3,297 2,780 6,077 Science 2,530 2,850 5,380 Vocational 2,403 878 3,281 Total 9,930 9,872 19,802 Private Students 46 34 80 NSQF Students 615 614 1229 ITI Students 34 10 44

GBSHSE 12th Result 2022 Pass Percentage

In 2021, a total of 18,195 candidates registered for the Goa HSSC examinations. The overall pass percentage recorded was 99.40%, of which Science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.69%, commerce at 99.66%, and arts at 99.39%. The round percentage of vocational subjects was 98.51%. Till then, they can check the last few year's pass percentages: