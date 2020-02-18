Goa Board SSC Time Table 2020 (Final): GBSHSE Class 10th Date Sheet

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education commonly known as GBSHSE has published the Goa Board SSC Time Table 2020. The students can note down or save the Goa Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. The GBSHSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 mentioned here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The authorities publish the GBSHSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website of the board that is gbshse.gov.in.

Goa Board SSC Time Table 2020

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, officially publishes the Goa Board 10th Date Sheet 2020. The students can check the Goa Board SSC Time Table 2020 below:

Dates Timings Subjects and Codes Thursday 2nd April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon FIRST LANGUAGE 1- English (111) 2- Marathi (112) 3- Urdu (113) FIRST LANGUAGE (CWSN) 1- Functional English F.L. (2115) 2- Functional Marathi F.L. (2114) Friday 3rd April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon THIRD LANGUAGE 1- English (131) 2- Konkani (132) 3- Marathi (133) 4- Urdu (134) 5- Sanskrit (135) 6- Kannada (136) 7- Arabic (139) 8- French (141) 9- Portuguese (142) 10- Functional English T.L. (2146) 11- Functional Konkani T.L. (2147) 12- Functional Marathi T.L. (2148) Saturday 4th April 2020 9:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. DRAWING AND PAINTING (801) (CWSN) Monday 6th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon MATHEMATICS 1- English Medium (021) 2- Marathi Medium (022) 3- Urdu Medium (023) 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. MATHEMATICS (CWSN) 1- Marathi Medium (024) (CWSN) 2- English Medium (025) (CWSN) 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 3- Everyday Mathematics (E) (2039) 4- Everyday Mathematics (M) (2040) Tuesday 7th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. PRE-VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS 1- Domestic Electrical Appliances (042) 2- Electronics (043) 3- Cookery (044) (E) 4- Cookery (064) (M) 5- Garment Cutting Sewing (045) 6- Garment Designing & Decoration (046) 7- Food Processing (047) 8- Bakery (048) 9- Horticulture (049) (E) 10- Horticulture (069) (M) 11- Domestic Wiring (041) 12- Floriculture (050) Wednesday 8th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon SECOND LANGUAGE 1- Hindi (121) 2- French (123) 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon SECOND LANGUAGE (CWSN) Functional Hindi S.L. (2125) 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. SECOND LANGUAGE COMPOSITE 1- Hindi-Marathi (165-162) 2- Hindi-Sanskrit (165-163) 3- Hindi- Portuguese (165-166) 4- Hindi-Arabic (165-164) 5- Hindi-French (165-167) Thursday 9th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m TAILORING & CUTTING (CWSN) 1- English Medium (1174) 2- Marathi Medium (1175) Saturday 11th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m SOCIAL SCIENCE PAPER-I 1- English Medium (011-A) 2- Marathi Medium (012-A) 3- Urdu Medium (013-A) 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon HISTORY AND POLITICAL SCIENCE (CWSN) 1- English Medium (016) 2-Marathi Medium (018) Monday 13th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. SOCIAL SCIENCE PAPER-II 1- English Medium (011-B) 2- Marathi Medium (012-B) 3- Urdu Medium (013-B) 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon GEOGRAPHY AND ECONOMICS (CWSN) 1- English Medium (017) 2- Marathi Medium (019) 3- Geography & Economics with accomodation (E) (2037) 4- Geography & Economics with accomodation (M) (2020) Wednesday 15th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon SCIENCE 1- English Medium (031) 2- Marathi Medium (032) 3- Urdu Medium (033) 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. GENERAL SCIENCE (CWSN) 1- General Science (E) (2035) 2- General Science (M) (2034) 3- General Science with accommodation (E) (2038) 4- General Science with accommodation (M) (2036) Thursday 16th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. 1- Automobile (S-072) 2- IT/ ITES (S-073) 3- Health Care (S-074) 4- Retail (S-075) 5- Travel and Tourism (S-076) 6- Travel and Tourism (Hospitality) (S-077) 7- Beauty and Wellness (S-078) 8- Apparel (S-079) 9- Construction (S-080) 10- Agriculture (Paddy Farmer) (S-081) 11- Physical Education (S-082) 12- Media Entertainment (S-083) 13- Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) (S-084) 14- Telecommunication (S-085) 15- Logistics (S-086) 16- Electronic and Electrical (S-087) 17- Vegetable Cultivation (S-088) 18- Tourism and Hospitality (S-089) 19- Electronics and Hardware (S-090) 20- Agriculture (Solanaceous Crop) (S-091) 21- Plumbing (S-092) Friday 17th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. WORD PROCESSING (145) (CWSN) Saturday 18th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. DESKTOP PUBLISHING (150) (CWSN) Monday 20th April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. HOME VEGETABLE GARDENS (071) (CWSN) Tuesday 21st April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. FUNDAMENTALS OF BAKERY (2129) Wednesday 22nd April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. BASIC COOKERY 1- English Medium (065) (CWSN) 2- Marathi Medium (066) (CWSN) Thursday 23rd April 2020 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. BASIC FLORICULTURE (E) (2053)

The above-mentioned Goa Board SSC Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Goa Board that is gbshse.gov.in. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, is the official body responsible for publishing the Goa Board 10th Time Table 2020 and also conducts Goa Board SSC Examination 2020 along with the declaration of Goa Board SSC Result 2020.