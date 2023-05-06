Goa Board 12th Result 2023: Check Minimum Passing Marks to Qualify HSSC Board Exam

Goa HSSC Result 2023 to be announced today, May 6, 2023, at 4:30 PM. Candidates can check here the minimum passing marks required by students to qualify for higher education.

Goa Board 12th Result 2023 Passing Marks: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the Goa Board HSSC result today, May 6, 20233. The link for candidates to check the board results will be available at 4:30 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the Goa board class 12 exams can check the results through the link given on the official website. HSSC Goa Board Result 2023 will be available on the official website gbshse.in. Candidates can also click on the alternate link results.gbshsegoa.net to check their results.

Goa Board 12th Result 2023 is being announced for the arts, science, and commerce stream exams. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: When to Check

The Goa board class 12 result 2023 will be available online today, May 6, 2023. According to the official website, the GBSHSE class 12 results for arts, science and commerce streams will be available on the official website at 4:30 PM today.

Goa Board HSSC Result 20233 Minimum Passing Marks

Goa board has set minimum passing marks for the candidates to be eligible for higher education. Students scoring the minimum marks will be eligible to apply for higher education programmes while those unable to score the required marks will appear for the compartment exams.

Students are required to score the minimum passing marks to be eligible to apply for higher education courses. According to the minimum marks set by the board, students need to score a minimum of 33% marks aggregate in each subject and overall.

Goa Board HSSC Result 20233 Compartment Exams

Goa board will be conducting the class 12 compartment exams for the candidates who failed in the board exams. Students who wish to improve their scores can apply for the compartment exams through the link given on the official website. The applications for the compartment exams will be released shortly after the HSSC results are announced. Further details on the GBSHSE compartment exams will be available on this page.

