Goa Police Constable Schedule 2022 (Released) at citizen.goapolice.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket Update

Goa Police Constable Schedule 2022: Office of the Director General of Police, Government of Goa has released a notice regarding the written exam schedule for the Police Constable (Armed Police) on its official website. Goa Police will be conducting the written exam for the posts of Police Constable (Armed Police) on 06 November 2022.

You can download the Goa Police Constable Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Goa Police Constable Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, written exam will be held on 06 November 2022 from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm. Candidates can check the allotted seat numbers for appearing the written examination which is mentioned against the application numbers available on the official website.

Candidates should note that the written examination will be of conducted for100 marks for 02 hours duration of Secondary School Certificate Examination level.

Exam will comprised of the subjects including

(i) General Knowledge-25 marks

(ii) General English-25 marks

(iii) Mathematics-25 marks and

(iv) Logical Reasoning-25 marks.

The candidates will have to carry the Admit Card which has been allotted to them at the time of Physical Measurements. You can download the Goa Police Constable Schedule 2022 update from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download Goa Police Constable Schedule 2022