GPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Assistant Professor, Class-2 Post @ gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details

GPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Assistant Professor for Political Science and Law Subjects on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the interview for the Assistant Professor Posts against Advt. No.96/2018-19 and 94/2018-19 can check the interview schedule available on official website of GPSC -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC is all set to conduct the interview for the post of Assistant Professor, Law in the Government Arts, Science and Commerce Colleges in Gujarat Education service, Class II Advt. No.96/2018-19 on 30 December 2020.

Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Assistant Professor, Political science in the Government Arts, Science and Commerce Colleges in Gujarat Education service, Class II Advt. No.94/2018-19 on 28 December 2020. Commission has uploaded the detais programme for the interview on its official website.

All the candidates (including those who don't get physical interview call letters timely at their correspondence address) will have to remain present with all the origin requisite documents and one set of self-attested documents as per the provisions of advertisement.

