GPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Associate Professor Pharmacology Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF
Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the result for the Associate Professor, Pharmacology post on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Associate Professor Pharmacology Post
How to Download: GPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Associate Professor Pharmacology Post
- Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- Go to the News & Events List section of the Home Page.
- Click on the link-List of Eligible Candidates for Applicn. Scrutiny 53/2019-20 Associate Professor, Pharmacology, General State Service, Class-1 Class-1 View attachmentgiven on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the desired Result in a new window.
- Candidates should take Print Out of PDF and save a copy for future reference.
