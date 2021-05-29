GPSC Civil Service Result 2021 Out, Download Gujarat Class 1 & 2 Selection List for Mains Exam, Cut-Off @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result of Prelims exam Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class-2. Candidates, who appeared in GPSC Civil Prelims Exam on 21 March 2021, can download GPSC Result 2021 from the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Gujarat Mains Civil Result, directly, through the link below:

Category & Gender Cut-off Marks Total Selected Candidates General Male 118.47 936 General Female 99.00 466 EWS Male 118.47 1383 EWS Female 99.00 254 SEBC Male 118.47 1730 SEBC Female 99.00 386 SC Male 99.00 254 SC Female 118.47 346 ST Female 80.54 120 Total 6152

A total of 6152 candidates are qualified for the mains exam. All candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF List above, are required to fill online Application Form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination proposed to be conducted on 19th, 21st and 23rd July, 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre. For the purpose, the public advertisement will be given and the candidates shall apply within the stipulated time.

All Candidates can view their obtained marks from 31 May 2021, 16:00 hours onwards by using his/her credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website



