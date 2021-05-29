Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

GPSC Civil Service Result 2021 Out, Download Gujarat Class 1 & 2 Selection List for Mains Exam, Cut-Off @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class-2 Prelims Result is available gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check Download Link

Created On: May 29, 2021 16:28 IST
GPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021
GPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021
GPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result of Prelims exam Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class-2. Candidates, who appeared in GPSC Civil Prelims Exam on 21 March 2021, can download GPSC Result 2021 from the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Gujarat Mains Civil Result, directly, through the link below:

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result Download Link

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut-Off

Category & Gender Cut-off Marks  Total Selected Candidates
General Male 118.47  936
General Female  99.00 466
EWS Male  118.47  1383
EWS Female 99.00  254
SEBC Male  118.47 1730
SEBC Female 99.00  386
SC Male  99.00  254
SC Female 118.47 346 
ST Female  80.54  120
Total   6152

GPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2021

A total of 6152 candidates are qualified for the mains exam. All candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF List above, are required to fill online Application Form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination proposed to be conducted on 19th, 21st and 23rd July, 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre. For the purpose, the public advertisement will be given and the candidates shall apply within the stipulated time. 

GPSC Civil Service Prelims Marks

All Candidates can view their obtained marks from 31 May 2021, 16:00 hours onwards by using his/her credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website

How to Download GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Click on ‘Result’ Tab given at the left corner of the homepage
  3. Scroll till the end, you will find link 'PT / Mains Results'
  4. Click on the link - ‘Eligibility List (Main) - 26/2020-21 List of Eligible Candidates for Mains Written Examination - LECMWE-26-202021.pdf’
  5. Download GPSC Result PDF
  6. Check Roll Number of Selected Candidates

 

FAQ

How to Download GPSC Result 2021 ?

First, Go to official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Then Click on ‘Result’ Tab given at the left corner of the homepage. Scroll till the end, you will find link 'PT / Mains Results', Click on the link - ‘Eligibility List (Main) - 26/2020-21 List of Eligible Candidates for Mains Written Examination - LECMWE-26-202021.pdf’Download GPSC Result PDF.

How to Download GPSC Marks 2021 ?

You can download GPSC Prelims Marks on 31 May 2021 from the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

What is my GPSC Civil Service Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number in your GPSC Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 ?

What is GPSC Civil Service Cut-off Marks for General ?

General Male - 118.47 and General Female - 99.00

What is GPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Date ?

19 July, 21 July and 23 July 2021

What is GPSC Prelims Result Link ?

You can download GPSC Prelims Civil Service Result through the link - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/Documents/AdvertismentDocument/LECMWE-26-202021.pdf
