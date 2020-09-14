GPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

GPSC Provisional Result 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the result for the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 under Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department Class-2 Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department against Advt. No. 32/2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in GPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 Exam can download their Provisional Result on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Gujarat Public Service Commission, it has uploaded the Provisional Result for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 against Advt. No. 32/2019-20 on its official website. Candidates appeared for the Assistant Engineer Civil Exam can check their Provisional Result on the official website of GPSC.

Earlier, Gujarat Public Service Commission had released the job notification for the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department Class-2 Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department against against Advt. No. 32/2019-20. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment launched by GPSC in the state.

All such candidates appeared for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam can check their result on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 306 Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: 270 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 331 Posts under Combined Competitive Examination @apsc.nic.in

How to Download: GPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 Posts