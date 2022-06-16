GPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Nursing Officer Class-2 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

GPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer/Principal, Gujarat Nursing Service, Class-2 under Health & Family Welfare Department on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 June 2022.
Candidates selected finally for the Nursing Officer Class-2 Posts will get the Pay Matrix Level-9 (Pay Matrix- 53100 - 167800 ) (Grade Pay-5400).
Candidates having a degree of M.Sc (Nursing) or A degree of Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / Basic B.sc (Nursing) obtained from any of the University can apply for GPSC Recruitment 2022.
Notification Details for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job :
Advt. No. 5/2022-23
Important Dates for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 June 2022
Tentative Date of Prelim : 11 Sep 2022
Tentative Date of result of Prelim Exam: November-2022
Tentative Month of Interview: After 10 working days from last date of interview
Vacancy Details for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Nursing Officer/Principal: 34
Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have a degree of M.Sc (Nursing) or A degree of Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / Basic B.sc (Nursing) obtained from any of the University established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India ; or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a university under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act,1956 and recognized by the Indian Nursing Council
GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
How to Apply for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested candidates can apply for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 30 Jun2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.