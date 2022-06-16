GPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Nursing Officer Class-2 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

GPSC has invited online application for the 34 Nursing Officer posts on its official website. Check GPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer/Principal, Gujarat Nursing Service, Class-2 under Health & Family Welfare Department on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 June 2022.

Candidates selected finally for the Nursing Officer Class-2 Posts will get the Pay Matrix Level-9 (Pay Matrix- 53100 - 167800 ) (Grade Pay-5400).

Candidates having a degree of M.Sc (Nursing) or A degree of Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / Basic B.sc (Nursing) obtained from any of the University can apply for GPSC Recruitment 2022.

Notification Details for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. 5/2022-23

Important Dates for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 June 2022

Tentative Date of Prelim : 11 Sep 2022

Tentative Date of result of Prelim Exam: November-2022

Tentative Month of Interview: After 10 working days from last date of interview

Vacancy Details for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Nursing Officer/Principal: 34

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a degree of M.Sc (Nursing) or A degree of Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / Basic B.sc (Nursing) obtained from any of the University established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India ; or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a university under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act,1956 and recognized by the Indian Nursing Council

GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply for GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 30 Jun2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.