GPSSB AEE Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for 355 Additional Assistant Engineer Posts @ojas.gujarat.gov.in

GPSSB AEE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Check Online Application Link, Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Process and How to Apply Here.

GPSSB AEE Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is hiring engineers for recruitment to the post of Additional Assistant Engineer (AEE) against 355 vacancies. Candidates who possess a Diploma in Engineering can submit their GPSSB AEE Application Form latest by 20 March 2022 on GPSSB website - gpssb.gujarat.gov.in and on ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSSB AEE Recruitment Notification Download

GPSSB AEE Online Application Link

Also ChecK

GPSSB Jr Clerk Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 March 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 20 March 2022

GPSSB AEE Vacancy Details

Additional Assistant Engineer (AEE) Civil - 355 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for GPSSB AEE Posts

Educational Qualifications:

Diploma in Civil Engineering obtained from Technical Examination Board or any of the Universities or institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational institutions recognized as such or declared as deemed to be a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government;

A candidate shall possess the basic knowledge of computer application as prescribed in Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules,1967;and

A candidate shall possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or Both.

GPSSB AEE Age Limit:

18 to 34 years

Selection Process for GPSSB AEE Posts

Candidates will be called for a written exam.

How to Apply for GPSSB AEE Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to OJAS Gujarat website - ojas.gujarat.gov.in Select ‘Select Advertisement by Department” માં GUJARAT PANCHAYAT SERVICE SELECTION BOARD (GPSSB)’ You are required to do ‘One Time Registration' Now, fill in your Communication Details, Language Details, Educational Detail and Other Details Click on "Confirm Application" Take a print out of the form

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-