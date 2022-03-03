GPSSB AEE Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for 355 Additional Assistant Engineer Posts @ojas.gujarat.gov.in

GPSSB AEE Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is hiring engineers for recruitment to the post of Additional Assistant Engineer (AEE) against 355 vacancies. Candidates who possess a Diploma in Engineering can submit their GPSSB AEE Application Form latest by 20 March 2022 on GPSSB website - gpssb.gujarat.gov.in and on ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 02 March 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 20 March 2022
GPSSB AEE Vacancy Details
Additional Assistant Engineer (AEE) Civil - 355 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for GPSSB AEE Posts
Educational Qualifications:
- Diploma in Civil Engineering obtained from Technical Examination Board or any of the Universities or institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational institutions recognized as such or declared as deemed to be a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government;
- A candidate shall possess the basic knowledge of computer application as prescribed in Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules,1967;and
- A candidate shall possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or Both.
GPSSB AEE Age Limit:
18 to 34 years
Selection Process for GPSSB AEE Posts
Candidates will be called for a written exam.
How to Apply for GPSSB AEE Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to OJAS Gujarat website - ojas.gujarat.gov.in
- Select ‘Select Advertisement by Department” માં GUJARAT PANCHAYAT SERVICE SELECTION BOARD (GPSSB)’
- You are required to do ‘One Time Registration'
- Now, fill in your Communication Details, Language Details, Educational Detail and Other Details
- Click on "Confirm Application"
- Take a print out of the form
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-