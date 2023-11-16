GSEB Class 10 Science Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 10 Model Paper GSEB 2024: Get free and direct PDF download link for Gujarat Board Class 10 વિજ્ઞાન Board Exam sample papers 2023-24.

Get direct link to download Class 10 Science Model paper for GSEB SSC Board Exam 2024

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10th Science Model Paper 2024: The Gujarat Board of Secondary Education, Gandhinagar (GSEB) has published the Science વિજ્ઞાન model paper for 2023-24 board examinations of class 10. These GSEB SSC Class 10 વિજ્ઞાન model paper 2024 can be accessed on gseb.org. In this article, we have provided the direct download link of Gujarat Board Class 10 Science Standard and Science Basic Model Paper 2024 PDF.

Gujarat Board SSC Science Chapter-wise Weightage 2024

S No. Chapter Marks 1 Chemical Processes and Equations 5 2 Acids, Based and Salts 7 3 Metal and Non-Metals 7 4 Carbon and Its Compounds 6 5 Biological Processes 8 6 Control and Coordination 6 7 How Do Animals Reproduce? 6 8 Heredity 3 9 Light-reflection and Refraction 8 10 The Human Eyes and The Colourful World 5 11 Electricity 8 12 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current 5 13 Our Environment 6 TOTAL 80

GSEB Class 10 Science Model Paper 2023-24

GSEB Class 10 Science Question Paper Design 2024

First, check the question paper format for the 2024 GSEB Science exam:

Section Question Type Number of Questions Marks for each Question Total Marks Section A Objective Questions 16 1 16 Section B Short Answer Questions 10 2 20 Section C Short Answer Questions 8 3 24 Section D Long Questions 5 4 20

Related:

Gujarat Board Class 10 Model Papers 2023-2024

Gujarat Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024