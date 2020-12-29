GSECL DV Schedule 2020 Released for Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I) Post @gsecl.in, Check Cut off Marks

GSECL Vidyut Sahayak DV Schedule 2020: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has released the Document Verification schedule for the Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I) post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the online exam for Vidyut Sahayak post can check the Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) -gsecl.in.

As per the short notification released by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL), the Document Verification for Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I Electrical & Mechanical) post will be conducted on 05/06 January 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified in the online exam conducted on 01.11.2020 and 02.11.2020 for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I Electrical & Mechanical) will have to appear on the schedule given on the official website for the next Documents Verification and Pre-employment Medical Examination round.

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited has also released the cut-off marks for various category for the exam. Candidates can check the cut off marks for both disciplines including Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I Elect.) and Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I Mech.) available on the official website. Candidates can check the details of DV Schedule and cut off marks available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GSECL DV Schedule 2020 for Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I) Post