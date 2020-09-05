GSPHCL Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 41 Engineer Posts

GSPHCL Recruitment 2020: Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd. (GSPHCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Engineers. Interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 14 September 2020.
Important Dates
- Last Date of Application - 14 September 2020 up to 6 PM
- Walk-in-interview Date - 15 and 16 September 2020
- Walk-in-interview Time -11:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M
GSPHCL Vacancy Details
Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 41 Posts
- Gandhinagar (Khalal and Bhalel) - 2 Posts
- Surat (Rander,Hazira,Saputara, Kalgam and Pardi) - 10 Posts
- Vadodara (Pratapnagar, Zalod, Sagtala,Kankanpur, Devgadh, bariya, Bhutadizanpa, Limkheda) - 7 Posts
- Ahmedabad (Hatijan,Dholka, Division Off. (PB), Ahmedabad City - 7 Posts
- Junagadh *Babara, Jafaradabad, Dhari, Savarkundla, Khabha,Amreli) - 6 Posts
- Rajkot (Morbi, Vinchhiya., Jetpur, Rapar, Lakadiya,Dhoraji,Gondal) - 7 Posts
- Mehsana (Ambalipara,Khedbhrama)- 2 Posts
GSPHCL Engineer Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Civil) of a University recognized under UGC Act and 3 years & above of experience from site supervision and work measurement at a construction project
Age Limit:
Age should not be less than 25 years and not more than 40 years as on 31.08.2020
Engineer Salary:
- Rs.20,000/- p.m
Selection Process for Engineer Pots
Online interview for Gandhinagar Division will be conducted by Head office of the Corporation on 15 and 16 September 2020 through Zoom Application
How to apply for GSPHCL Engineer Recruitment 2020 ?
Concerned candidate should send their complete Bio-Data along with prescribed format filled-in with necessary details.