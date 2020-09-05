GSPHCL Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 41 Engineer Posts

GSPHCL Recruitment 2020: Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd. (GSPHCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Engineers. Interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 14 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 14 September 2020 up to 6 PM

Walk-in-interview Date - 15 and 16 September 2020

Walk-in-interview Time -11:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M

GSPHCL Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 41 Posts

Gandhinagar (Khalal and Bhalel) - 2 Posts

Surat (Rander,Hazira,Saputara, Kalgam and Pardi) - 10 Posts

Vadodara (Pratapnagar, Zalod, Sagtala,Kankanpur, Devgadh, bariya, Bhutadizanpa, Limkheda) - 7 Posts

Ahmedabad (Hatijan,Dholka, Division Off. (PB), Ahmedabad City - 7 Posts

Junagadh *Babara, Jafaradabad, Dhari, Savarkundla, Khabha,Amreli) - 6 Posts

Rajkot (Morbi, Vinchhiya., Jetpur, Rapar, Lakadiya,Dhoraji,Gondal) - 7 Posts

Mehsana (Ambalipara,Khedbhrama)- 2 Posts

GSPHCL Engineer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Civil) of a University recognized under UGC Act and 3 years & above of experience from site supervision and work measurement at a construction project

Age Limit:

Age should not be less than 25 years and not more than 40 years as on 31.08.2020

Engineer Salary:

Rs.20,000/- p.m

Selection Process for Engineer Pots

Online interview for Gandhinagar Division will be conducted by Head office of the Corporation on 15 and 16 September 2020 through Zoom Application

How to apply for GSPHCL Engineer Recruitment 2020 ?

Concerned candidate should send their complete Bio-Data along with prescribed format filled-in with necessary details.

GSPHCL Engineer Recruitment Notification PDF