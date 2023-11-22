GSEB Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24, Download in PDF

Gujarat Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 Social Science: Check the revised and detailed syllabus of GSEB Class 9 Social Science to prepare for the upcoming annual exams 2023-24. Get the direct link to download the syllabus in PDF here.

GSEB Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for 2023-24 has been released officially. The board has revised the syllabus and the new syllabus is less than the old one as some topics have been deleted from the syllabus which will not be tested in the upcoming GSEB Class 9 Annual Exam 2023-24.

The latest Gujarat Board Class 9 Social Science syllabus is comprehensive and well-structured following which students can create an organised study plan and prepare effectively for their annual exam. The syllabus is designed to help students develop a strong understanding of the historical, political, and geographical forces that have played a crucial role in shaping India's past and present. The GSEB Class 9 Social Science Syllabus prescribes the following chapters for the annual assessment:

Chapter 1: Rise of British Power in India

Chapter 2: World War I and the Russian Revolution

Chapter 3: Departure to the New World

Chapter 4: National Movements of India

Chapter 5: India's Journey to Independence

Chapter 6: The World After 1945

Chapter 8: Formation and Features of Indian State Constitution

Chapter 9: Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties and Guiding Principles of Politics

Chapter 10: Organs of Government

Chapter 11: Judiciary of India

Chapter 12: Indian Democracy

Chapter 13: Geographical Location of India

Chapter 14: Geography of India

Chapter 15: Water Flow

Chapter 16: Climate

Chapter 17: Natural Vegetation

Students can check the detailed syllabus below. They can also download the PDF of the syllabus from the direct link located towards the end of this article.

Related| GSEB Class 9 Model Test Papers for Annual Exam 2023-24

Gujarat Board Class 9 Syllabus of Social Science for 2023-24

Download the GSEB Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 in PDF

Also Check