GSEB Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24, Download in PDF

GSEB Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for 2023-24 has been released officially. The board has revised the syllabus and the new syllabus is less than the old one as some topics have been deleted from the syllabus which will not be tested in the upcoming GSEB Class 9 Annual Exam 2023-24.
The latest Gujarat Board Class 9 Social Science syllabus is comprehensive and well-structured following which students can create an organised study plan and prepare effectively for their annual exam. The syllabus is designed to help students develop a strong understanding of the historical, political, and geographical forces that have played a crucial role in shaping India's past and present. The GSEB Class 9 Social Science Syllabus prescribes the following chapters for the annual assessment:
Chapter 1: Rise of British Power in India
Chapter 2: World War I and the Russian Revolution
Chapter 3: Departure to the New World
Chapter 4: National Movements of India
Chapter 5: India's Journey to Independence
Chapter 6: The World After 1945
Chapter 8: Formation and Features of Indian State Constitution
Chapter 9: Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties and Guiding Principles of Politics
Chapter 10: Organs of Government
Chapter 11: Judiciary of India
Chapter 12: Indian Democracy
Chapter 13: Geographical Location of India
Chapter 14: Geography of India
Chapter 15: Water Flow
Chapter 16: Climate
Chapter 17: Natural Vegetation
Students can check the detailed syllabus below. They can also download the PDF of the syllabus from the direct link located towards the end of this article.
Gujarat Board Class 9 Syllabus of Social Science for 2023-24
Download the GSEB Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 in PDF
