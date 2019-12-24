Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019 Announced, Check Gujarat HC Civil Judge Mains 2019 Date Here

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019: Gujarat High Court has announced Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the Civil Judge Prelims 2019 against the advertisement number RC/0719/201920 80: Civil Judge can check their result on the official website of Gujarat High Court.i.e.gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019 was conducted on 17 November 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates can check the Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019 PDF on the official website.

According to the result notice, Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Mains 2019 Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on 19 January 2020 and the candidates will be able to download the Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Mains 2019 Admit Card from 10 January 2020 onwards.

Only those candidates will be able to appear in mains whose name in the revised result list available on gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Candidates can check the Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019 PDF in the provided link.

Download Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Prelims Result 2019

