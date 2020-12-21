Gujarat Post Office Recruitment 2021 for 1856 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts, Apply @appost.in till 20 Jan

Gujarat Post Office Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Post Office (Gujarat Circle) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). A total of 1856 vacancies Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dav Sevak.

Eligible and interested can apply for India Post Recruitment 2020 on official website through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline with effect from 21 December 2020 to 20 January 2021.

More details on Gujarat Post Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 are given below:

Gujarat Postal Circle GDS Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link

Gujarat Postal Circle GDS Important Dates

Starting date of Registration and fee payment: 21 December 2020

Last date of registration and fee payment: 20 January 2020

Gujarat Postal Circle GDS Vacancy Details

GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak ) – 1856 Posts

EWS - 201

OBC - 412

PWD -A - 12

PWD-B - 10

PWD-C - 19

PWD-DE - 3

SC - 63

ST - 268

UR - 838

Gujarat Postal Circle GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

Odisha Postal Circle GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.The Candidate passed Xth class examination in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those passed compartmentally.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class (Odia)

The candidates for all approved categories of GDS will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities /Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.

Gujarat Postal Circle GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Gujarat Postal Circle GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications

How to Apply for Gujarat Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Post Office GDS Post through online mode from21 December 2020 to 20 January 2021.

Application Fee:

Applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- for each set of five options.