Guntur Recruitment 2021 for Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts, Download Notice @guntur.ap.gov.in

Government of Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department is hiring 31 Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts on outsourcing basis under DR. YSR Aarogya Sri Health Care Trust in Guntur District. Details Here

Guntur Recruitment 2021: Government of Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has published a notification for recruitment of Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts on outsourcing basis under DR. YSR Aarogya Sri Health Care Trust in Guntur District on guntur.ap.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Guntur District Recruitment 2021 on or before 09 June 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 09 June 2021

Guntur Vacancy Details

Aarogya Mithra - 27 Posts

Team Leader - 04 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Guntur Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts

Educational Qualification:

Aarogya Mithra - B.Sc Nursing, M.SC Nursing, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Pharma D, B.Sc Medical Lab Technology with good academic record. Team Leader - B.Sc Nursing, M.SC Nursing, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Pharma D, B.Sc Medical Lab Technology with good academic record.Minimum 2 years of full-time experience in hospital service

Salary:

Aarogya Mithra - Rs. 12,000

Team Leader - Rs. 15,000

How to Apply for Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit the application with all documents to “Aarogyasri District Coordinator Office, Guntur: A/26, Type-4, R&B Quarters, Beside DMHO Office, Collector Bunglow Road, Guntur-522004” latest by 09 June 2021.

Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Notification Download

Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Application Download