Guntur Recruitment 2021 for Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts, Download Notice @guntur.ap.gov.in

Guntur Recruitment 2021: Government of Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has published a notification for recruitment of Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts on outsourcing basis under DR. YSR Aarogya Sri Health Care Trust in Guntur District on guntur.ap.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Guntur District Recruitment 2021 on or before 09 June 2021.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 09 June 2021
Guntur Vacancy Details
Aarogya Mithra - 27 Posts
Team Leader - 04 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Guntur Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Aarogya Mithra - B.Sc Nursing, M.SC Nursing, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Pharma D, B.Sc Medical Lab Technology with good academic record.
- Team Leader - B.Sc Nursing, M.SC Nursing, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Pharma D, B.Sc Medical Lab Technology with good academic record.Minimum 2 years of full-time experience in hospital service
Salary:
Aarogya Mithra - Rs. 12,000
Team Leader - Rs. 15,000
How to Apply for Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit the application with all documents to “Aarogyasri District Coordinator Office, Guntur: A/26, Type-4, R&B Quarters, Beside DMHO Office, Collector Bunglow Road, Guntur-522004” latest by 09 June 2021.
Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Notification Download
Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Application Download