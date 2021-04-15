HAL Admit Card 2021 to Release Today for MT (Technical)/Design Trainee, Exam on 24 April & 25 April

HAL Admit Card 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will be releasing the HAL Trainee Hall Ticket 2021/ HAL Design Trainee Admit Card 2021 today.i.e.15 April 2021 at its website. All such candidates who applied for the HAL Recruitment 2021 Exam for Management/ Design Trainee against the advertisement number HAL/HR/36(98)DTMT/2021/01 will be able to download the admit cards through the official website of HAL.i.e.hal-India.co.in.

As per the official notification, the exam for Management/ Design Trainee is scheduled to be held on 24 and 25 April 2021 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website on 15 April 2021. So, all candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website. The admit card can be released anytime. The candidates will be able to directly download Management/ Design Trainee Admit Card once released on the official website. Candidates can bookmark this page for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 100 vacancies of Management Trainee & Design Trainee. The Selection process will comprise of All-India based Online Selection Test and Interview.

HAL Management Trainee & Design Trainee Recruitment 2021 Exam Pattern

The test will be of Two and Half hours duration. The test will be in three parts & comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Part – I will consist of 20 MCQs on General Awareness. Part – II will consist of 40 MCQs on English & Reasoning. Part – III will consist of 100 MCQs on the concerned discipline of Engineering. The test can be taken in Hindi or English. Candidates will have to give their choice for appearing in Hindi or English at the time of applying for the post which cannot be changed subsequently.

The candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of Online Test marks in order of merit in the ratio of 1: 5 to the number of vacancies in each discipline and category.

Download HAL Management Trainee & Design Trainee Recruitment 2021 Admit Card - to active today