HAL Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for Trade Apprentices Posts @hal-india.co.in, Check Details Here

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online application for Trade Apprentice posts against Apprentice Training for Apprentice Act 1961 (2021-22). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification on or before 18 June 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including ITI candidates having National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT (National Council of Vocational Training)/ SCVT (State Council of Vocational Training) from Government/Affiliated Institutes can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

HAL.ADL/2652/21/01/TRG

Dated : 01/06/2021

Important Date for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 03 June 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 June 2021

Vacancy Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Trade Apprentice

Fitter

Turner

Machinist

Machinist Grinder

Welder

Electronics Mechanic

Electrician

Instrument Mechanic

Electroplater

Refrigeration/AC

Draughtsman Mechanical

Sheet-metal Worker

COPA/PASAA

Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Technical Qualification: ITI candidates having National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT (National Council of Vocational Training)/ SCVT (State Council of Vocational Training) from Government/Affiliated Institutes in following Trades: Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Machinist Grinder, Welder, Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Electroplater, Refrigeration/AC, Draughtsman Mechanical, Sheet-metal Worker, COPA/PASAA.

Candidates must have passed ITI in year 2018, 2019, and 2020. Candidate should possess Pass Certificate as on date of application. Candidates with status “Appearing” or “Result Awaited” shall not be considered eligible to apply. Candidates with pending Back Papers or whose Supplementary Exam results are awaited will also be not considered eligible.

Educational Qualification:

High School (Science and Math’s) in (10+2) system or equivalent with Turner, Fitter, Electrician, Machinist, Machinist Grinder, Draughtsman Mechanic, Electronics Mechanic, Refrigeration and AC, Instrument Mechanic, Electroplater- High School in (10+2) System or equivalent.

Welder, Sheet metal Worker-Class 8th pass in 10+2 system or equivalent

COPA/PASAA- possessing National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Check the notification link for details educational qualification of the posts.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online and can register at website http://59.89.119.210/trg. The link will be open for application from 03 June 2021(9:00 am) to 18 June 2021. Candidates should ensure that they will have duly registered on apprenticeshipindia.org and possess valid registration number before applying on the given link to apply online for the written test.