HAL Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for Trade Apprentices Posts @hal-india.co.in, Check Details Here
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online application under HAL Lucknow Recruitment 2021 for various Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Check details here.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online application for Trade Apprentice posts against Apprentice Training for Apprentice Act 1961 (2021-22). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification on or before 18 June 2021.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including ITI candidates having National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT (National Council of Vocational Training)/ SCVT (State Council of Vocational Training) from Government/Affiliated Institutes can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification.
Candidates willing to apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.
Notification Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:
HAL.ADL/2652/21/01/TRG
Dated : 01/06/2021
Important Date for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: 03 June 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 June 2021
Vacancy Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:
Trade Apprentice
Fitter
Turner
Machinist
Machinist Grinder
Welder
Electronics Mechanic
Electrician
Instrument Mechanic
Electroplater
Refrigeration/AC
Draughtsman Mechanical
Sheet-metal Worker
COPA/PASAA
Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Technical Qualification: ITI candidates having National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT (National Council of Vocational Training)/ SCVT (State Council of Vocational Training) from Government/Affiliated Institutes in following Trades: Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Machinist Grinder, Welder, Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Electroplater, Refrigeration/AC, Draughtsman Mechanical, Sheet-metal Worker, COPA/PASAA.
Candidates must have passed ITI in year 2018, 2019, and 2020. Candidate should possess Pass Certificate as on date of application. Candidates with status “Appearing” or “Result Awaited” shall not be considered eligible to apply. Candidates with pending Back Papers or whose Supplementary Exam results are awaited will also be not considered eligible.
Educational Qualification:
High School (Science and Math’s) in (10+2) system or equivalent with Turner, Fitter, Electrician, Machinist, Machinist Grinder, Draughtsman Mechanic, Electronics Mechanic, Refrigeration and AC, Instrument Mechanic, Electroplater- High School in (10+2) System or equivalent.
Welder, Sheet metal Worker-Class 8th pass in 10+2 system or equivalent
COPA/PASAA- possessing National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT.
Check the notification link for details educational qualification of the posts.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: PDF
You May Read Also
HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts
Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs
Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates
How to Apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:
Interested candidates can apply online and can register at website http://59.89.119.210/trg. The link will be open for application from 03 June 2021(9:00 am) to 18 June 2021. Candidates should ensure that they will have duly registered on apprenticeshipindia.org and possess valid registration number before applying on the given link to apply online for the written test.
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications