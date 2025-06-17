Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Public Administration Syllabus 2025, Download PDF Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Haryana Board has released the HBSE Public Administration syllabus on its official website. To download the syllabus pdf free students can visit the article below. All the important details related to the subject has been given below.

Jul 8, 2025, 13:02 IST
HBSE Class 12th Public Administration Syllabus 2025-26 Download

Attention Haryana Board Class 12 students! Seeking the public administration syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year? You've found it.This article offers a complete overview of the official syllabus, detailing the course structure and marks allocation. By exploring this guide, you'll gain clarity on the necessary topics and subtopics for your studies. This will allow you to plan your preparation effectively and achieve success in your upcoming exams.

HBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26

The table below shows detailed list of important topics related to the public administration syllabus. Candidates can refer these for a better understanding of the syllabus.

Chapter 1: Chief Executive 

  • Chief Executive – Meaning, Function, Relationship between ministers and civil servants 

Chapter 2: Union Executive

  •  Presidents- Appointment (election system), Term and Power and Function

  •  Prime Minister- Appointment, Term, Removal, 

  • Power and Function and Position Council of Ministers- Organisation and Functions Bills – Ordinary bill, Money bill, Procedure of Making Law

Chapter 3: Indian Federalism

  •  Meaning of Federal System 

  • Unitary Features of Government 

  • Federal Features of Government 

  • Type of Indian Government

Chapter 4: Supreme Court of India 

  • Composition of Supreme Court of India 

  • Recruitment/Appointment of C.J.G. and Justice of Supreme Court 

  • Qualification of Justice of Supreme Court

Chapter 5: Union Public Service Commission 

  • Composition of UPSC, 

  • Constructional status of UPSC Qualification, 

  • Tenore and Removal of Chairman and Members of UPSC 

  • Function of UPSC

Chapter 6: Comptroller and Auditor General of India 

  • Constructional Status of CAG, 

  • Composition of CAG 

  • Appointment and Removal of CAG, 

  • Functions 

Chapter 7: Union Budget

  • Budget Meaning 

  • Types of Budget 

  • Preparation system and enactment of the Budget (Indian Budget)

Chapter 8: Department 

Meaning of Department 

Types of Department Basis and Organisation

Chapter 9: Public Corporation 

  • Meaning of Public Corporation

  •  Features of Public Corporation 

  • Merit and Demerits 

  • Differences between Department and Public Corporation

Chapter 10: Recruitment 

  • Recruitment Meaning

  •  Types of Recruitment

  •  Merits and demerits of Recruitment 

Chapter 11: Training 

  • Meaning of Training 

  • Types of Training 

  • Merits and demerits 

  • Suggestion for making better Training System.

Chapter12: Promotion

  •  Meaning of Promotion 

  • Principle of Promotion 

  • Merit and demerits of Promotion

Chapter 13: Panchayati Raj 

  • History of Panchayati Raj 

  • 73rd & 74th Constitutional Amendments 

  • Importance of panchayati Raj system 

  • Hindrances in Panchayati Raj with remedies 

  • Evolution of Panchayati Raj.

HBSE Class 12th Syllabus Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Class: 12th 

Subject: Public Administration 

Code: 598

Sr. No.

Chapter

Marks

1

Chief Executive – Meaning, Function, Relationship between ministers and civil servants.

05

2

Union Executive Presidents- Appointment (election system), Term and Power and Function

08

3

Indian Federalism

07

4

Supreme Court of India

07

5

Union Public Service Commission

05

6

Comptroller and Auditor General of India

05

7

Union Budget

06

8

Department - Basis and Organisation

04

9

Public Corporation

07

10

Recruitment

05

11

Training

07

12

Promotion

05

13

Panchayati Raj 

09
 

Total

80
 

Internal assessment

20
 

Grand Total 

100

HBSE Class 12th Important Books 

Any book related to the syllabus can be implemented by the school head.

HBSE Class 12th Public Administration Syllabus Download

HBSE Class 12th Public Administration Syllabus PDF - Download here 

 

    Students can download the HBSE class 12th syllabus from the official website of Haryana Board.

