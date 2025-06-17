Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Public Administration Syllabus 2025, Download PDF Here

Attention Haryana Board Class 12 students! Seeking the public administration syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year? You've found it.This article offers a complete overview of the official syllabus, detailing the course structure and marks allocation. By exploring this guide, you'll gain clarity on the necessary topics and subtopics for your studies. This will allow you to plan your preparation effectively and achieve success in your upcoming exams.
HBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26
The table below shows detailed list of important topics related to the public administration syllabus. Candidates can refer these for a better understanding of the syllabus.
Chapter 1: Chief Executive
Chapter 2: Union Executive
Chapter 3: Indian Federalism
Chapter 4: Supreme Court of India
Chapter 5: Union Public Service Commission
Chapter 6: Comptroller and Auditor General of India
Chapter 7: Union Budget
Chapter 8: Department
Meaning of Department
Types of Department Basis and Organisation
Chapter 9: Public Corporation
Chapter 10: Recruitment
Chapter 11: Training
Chapter12: Promotion
Chapter 13: Panchayati Raj
HBSE Class 12th Syllabus Course Structure and Marks Distribution
Class: 12th
Subject: Public Administration
Code: 598
Sr. No.
Chapter
Marks
1
Chief Executive – Meaning, Function, Relationship between ministers and civil servants.
05
2
Union Executive Presidents- Appointment (election system), Term and Power and Function
08
3
Indian Federalism
07
4
Supreme Court of India
07
5
Union Public Service Commission
05
6
Comptroller and Auditor General of India
05
7
Union Budget
06
8
Department - Basis and Organisation
04
9
Public Corporation
07
10
Recruitment
05
11
Training
07
12
Promotion
05
13
Panchayati Raj
09
Total
80
Internal assessment
20
Grand Total
100
HBSE Class 12th Important Books
Any book related to the syllabus can be implemented by the school head.
HBSE Class 12th Public Administration Syllabus Download
HBSE Class 12th Public Administration Syllabus PDF - Download here
