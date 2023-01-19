HESCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 For 200 Graduate/Diploma Posts: Check Eligibility And Selection Process

HESCL has invited online application for the 200 Graduate/Diploma Posts on its official website. Check HESCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HESCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCL) has invited online applications for 200 Graduate/Diploma Posts on its official website. Graduate & Diploma holders in various disciplines including Electrical & Electronics Engineering can apply for one year’s apprenticeship training. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25.01.2023. Last date for applying through Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited is 30.01.2023.

Important Date HESCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply for Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited: 25.01.2023

Last date for applying “Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited: 30.01.2023

Declaration of Shortlisted Candidates list by BoAT (SR), Chennai: 03.02.2023

Physical appearance for verification of documents of shortlisted candidates at the venue Executive Engineer (Ele.), ITI, HESCOM, Karwar Road, Vidyut Nagar, Hubballi: 16.02.2023

Vacancy Details HESCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

B.E Graduate in Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 125

Diploma holder in Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 75

Eligibility Criteria HESCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduates: Should have passed with a B.E. / B.Tech.

Diploma holders: Should have 3 years Diploma from a polytechnic college / institution recognized by the State Govt. / Central Govt. in electrical engineering.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/selection process/eligibility/age limit and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: HESCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of B.E and Diploma passed Candidates for one year apprenticeship training in Hubli Electricity Supply Company ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the HESCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download HESCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



Click Here To Download HESCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply HESCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: For students who have already enrolled in the National Web portal and having login details.

After verification of student enrolment by BOAT (SR), candidates will be able to login and Apply with the process given on notification.

For candidates who have so far not enrolled in the National Web Portal, will have to visit to www.mhrdnats.gov.in and follow the guidelines given on the notification.