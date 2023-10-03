How to prepare for SSB interview 2023? Important Dos and Don’ts, Tips and Strategy

SSB interviews are considered one of the toughest interviews. Candidates must have a thorough preparation to crack the interview. In this article we are covering some of the dos and don’ts of while appearing for the interview. The CDS SSB 2023 interview is going to take place throughout the month of October and if qualified, will be selected for the different departments of the army.

After the selection, candidates can join the IMA, INA, OTA and AFA. It is a five day selection process consisting of various tests; including psychometric, physical fitness, personal interview etc.

What is the CDS SSB Interview Process?

The CDS SSB interview is a 5-day process. During the interview various tasks are conducted and screening is done based on the performance of the candidates. Given below is the overview of the 5 days interview process:

Dates Events Day 1 Reporting, Filling of forms, Picture Perception and Description Test (PPDT) Day 2 Psychological Test- This includes TAT (Thematic Apperception Test), WAT (Word Association Test), SRT (Situation Reaction Test). SD (Self- Description) Day 3 The most important leg of CDS Interview is Group Tasks wherein candidates have to prove their physical as well as mental prowess. Also, Officer Like Qualities are judged on the basis of these tasks. The tasks allotted to candidates include Group Discussion, Military Planning Exercise, Progressive Group Task, Group Obstacle Race, Half Group Task Day 4 Individual Obstacle Task (IOT), Command Task, Final Group Task (FGT), Personal Interview and Individual Lecturette Day 5 Conference and Document Verification

How to perform well at the CDS SSB interview?



Here are some do and don'ts for aspiring candidates that might help them crack the SSB interview.

Dos:

1. Understand the interview process and OQLs

The SSB interviews are taken to check if candidates possess OLQs that are Officer Like Qualities. To crack the interview, candidates must understand the interview process and the OLQs they need to develop. This also includes being good at communicating and having leadership qualities. Continuous development of one’s personality can help achieve the OLQs.

2. Be aware of the following topics

Have solid knowledge of the basic concepts, such as your academics (both specialised and non-specialized), India, Current Affairs, History, the forces you need to join - Army, Navy, or Air Force, and so on. You should expect questions about these areas from both the questioner and the GTO.

3. Current affairs is the key

It is important to be aware of the current affairs of both your country and international affairs. Begin by reading the newspaper everyday and along with that watch gk and informational videos related to history, geo-politics and basic science.

4. Keep a positive attitude

Examiners are looking for traits such as a positive attitude, self-confidence, and optimism. Approach obstacles with a positive and upbeat attitude. It will be reflected both in the attitude and thinking ability.

5. Physical fitness

Being physically fit is essential for an army career. Regular exercise, outdoor activities, and a healthy lifestyle will not only increase your fitness but also your confidence. It will also be helpful in the physical tests that are conducted during the SSB interview. Also a medical test is conducted if



Don’ts:

1. Overconfidence can be fatal

Being confident can count as one of the positive traits but the “know it all” overconfident attitude can land you in a difficult situation. Officers taking the interview can see right through you and you can be eliminated in the first two rounds.

2. Poor time management

Time is a huge factor in the interview and managing to complete your assignments on time can be a difficult task, especially for individuals who are appearing for the interview for the first time. Poor time management can lead to elimination of candidates.

3. Casual attitude

Having a calm and composed attitude towards assigned tasks is different from having a casual attitude. The interviewer will notice your lack of attention and casual introspection towards the different tasks that will be conducted throughout the interview. This type of attitude leaves a negative impression and leads to removal from the interview process.

4. Stating false information

Any information, be it personal or academic, avoid telling false information to create an impression. This can be a fatal practice as you can be cross examined and questioned for any information you reveal to the officer in charge.

5. Waiting for your turn

The SSB interview is all about grabbing opportunities and showcasing your skills among the hundreds that are present for the interview. It is applicable especially in the GD round where you have to snatch your chance of speaking among others. Remember, you will get brownie points for starting the discussion.