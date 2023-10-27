HP Board Class 12 English Model Paper 2023-24: Download in PDF

HP Board Model Paper 2024 Class 12 English: Download the HPBOSE model paper for Class 12 English to know the question paper format and its difficulty level for the HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024.

HPBOSE Class 12th English Model Paper 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) releases model papers every year to help students understand the latest exam pattern and difficulty level of the question paper for the board exams to be held in the same year. This year also the board has released the model test papers on its official website for students preparing for the 2023-24 session’s board exams. In this article, we have provided the model paper for HPBOSE Class 12 English in PDF format. This model paper contains a variety of questions in different formats that will help students prepare the right type of questions for the board exam. Knowing the question paper format will help them avoid any surprises on the exam day helping them deliver their best performance and secure maximum marks.

The HP Board Class 12 English Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with a duration of 3 hours. The paper will be divided into three sections the structure of which can be understood by going through the latest model paper.

Check the HP Board Class 12 English Model Paper 2023-24 below:

Instructions :

1. Candidate are required to give their answers in their own words as far as possible.

2. Marks allotted to each question are indicated against it.

3. The question paper is divided into three sections A, B and C. All the sections are compulsory.

4. Observe word limit wherever necessary.

SECTION - A (READING)

Q.1. Read the given passage carefully and answer the questions that follow :-

(i) It's not cool to be fat, but that hasn’t stopped an obesity epidemic from occurring among young Americans. Child obesity is on the rise day by day. Children on an average spend five to six hours a day involved in sedentary activities like watching T.V., using computer and playing video games which is partly to blame for the rising rates.

(ii) To make matters worse, children are bombarded with television advertisements for fast food chains and other providers of high fat, high sugar meals and snacks. These highly effective advertising campaigns combined with a physically inactive life style, have produced a generation of children who are at high risk for medical conditions associated with obesity.

(iii) The main health threat is early development of type-2 diabetes particularly in children with a family history of the disease. Doctors report an increase in the number of young adolescents developing type-2 diabetes, which can lead to heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney disease, stroke, limb amputations and blindness. People who develop diabetes in adolescence face a decreased quality of life and a shorter life expectancy, particularly if the disease progress without treatment.

(iv) When kids spend most of their time sitting in front of T.V.'s and computers, they aren't running, jumping or participating in team sports that would keep their weight down. Parents should set limits on the time their children spend in passive activities. Pediatricians recommend restricting children to one or two hours a day in front of the T.V. and computer combined.

(v) Parent involvement remain the most important key to healthy diets for our children programmes to educate parents about nutrition are essential. Fast foods should be eaten only in moderation, care givers who are often busy and in a hurry must avoid the temptation to take their children to fast food restaurants or buy fast food for dinner at home, changing eating habits and life style is not easy; but the benefit to our children's health is a wonderful reward for parents willing to take on the task.

(A) On the basis of your reading of the passage complete the following statements by choosing the correct options:

(i) One of the major reasons behind obesity among children is -

(a) Studying

(b) Playing indoor games

(c) Their sedentary lifestyle

(d) Eating fast foods

(ii) Early development of type -2 diabetes is normally found in children with -

(a) Sedentary lifestyles

(b) Strict parents

(c) Voracious appetites

(d) A family history of the disease

(iii) The most important factor to improve our children's diet is -

(a) Parental involvement

(b) Not watching T.V. advertisements

(c) Not having fast foods

(d) All of these

(iv) Adolescents who develop diabetes may have …………. if not treated promptly

(a) Poor quality of life

(b) Reduced span of life

(c) Both (a) and (b)

(d) Neither (a) nor (b)

(B) Answer the following questions briefly:

(i) How are advertisements responsible for obesity associated medical problems?

(ii) How does diabetes affect adolescents?

(iii) How can parents keep their children's weight in check?

(C) Find the words from the given choices that have similar meaning as

(i) Sedentary

(a) Active

(b) Inactive

(c) Alive

(d) Dead

(ii) Pediatrician

(a) a walking person

(b) a heart Doctor

(c) a children's Doctor

(d) Doctor of eyes

(iii) Adolescence

(a) Young age

(b) Old age

(c) Middle age

(d) Adulthood

