HP Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper 2023-24: Download To Know Question Paper Design

HP Board Model Paper 2024 Class 12 Physics: HPBOSE Class 12 Physics Model Paper is crucial for knowing the question paper design and marking scheme for the year end board exam. Download the latest model paper in PDF here.

HPBOSE Class 12th Physics Model Paper 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will conduct the annual board examinations for the 2023-24 session during March-April 2024. The exam will be conducted based on the format of the latest model papers released by the HP Board. We have provided here the HPBOSE Class 12 Physics model paper which students can download from here in PDF. This model paper is best for practising a variety of questions and assessing your preparedness for the exams. Model paper also reveals the expected format and the type of questions for the HPBOSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2024.

HP Board Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2024 Format

The HP Board Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2024 will be for 60 marks with a duration of 3 hours. The paper will have a total of 29 questions divided into four categories as follows:

Question No: (1-12) M.C.Qs carrying 1 Marks each.

Question No: (13-18) short answer type questions (I) carrying 2 Marks each.

Question No: (19-26) short answer type questions (II)carrying 3 Marks each.

Question No: (27-29) long answer type questions carrying 4 Marks each

All questions will be compulsory.

30% extra internal choice will be given in the questions.

Also Read: HP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

Check the HP Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper 2023-24 below:

Q.No.1 Which law asserts that electric field lines cannot form closed path?

a) Coulomb’s Law

b) Conservation Law

c)Gauss Law

d) Superposition Law

Q.No.2 If the radius of Copper is doubled, what will be the effect on its specific resistance?

a) Remain same

b) Will Increase

c)Will Decrease

d) Cannot say

Q.No.3 What is the resistance of an ideal ammeter and voltmeter?

a) 0,0

b) ∞, 0

c) 0, ∞

d) ∞ , ∞

Q.No.4 For the current in LCR circuit to be maximum.

a) R= X L +X C

b) X L =X C

c) X C =0

d) X C =0

Q.No.5 What is the common characteristic of all the E.M. waves?

a) Intensity

b) Frequency

c)Wavelength

d) Speed

Q.No.6 Myopia is due to?

a) Older age

b) Change in focal length

c)Shortening of eye ball

d) elongation in eye ball

Q.No.7 What would happen if the velocity of revolving electron become zero in an atom?

a) it will lose its mass

b) it will lose its charge

c) it will play off the atom

d) it will fuse with the nucleus

Q.No.8 In a nuclear reactor cadmium radius.

a) generate the neutrons

b) slow down the neutrons

c) accelerate the neutrons

d) absorbs the neutrons

Q.No.9 Choose the correct relation between the transistor parameter α and β.

a) β=1- α/ α

b) β= α/1- α

c) β=1+ α/ α

d) β= α/1+ α

Q.No.10 A device which converts one form of energy into another form is known as.

a) Transmitter

b) Receiver

c) Amplifier

d) Transducer

To check all questions, download the full model paper from the link below: