HP TET November 2023 Registration Ends Soon on hpbose.org; Steps to Apply, Check Fee

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE is closing the registration window for HP TET December 2023 without late fees. Candidates can still register with late fees from tomorrow until November 02. Check all the details related to HP TET Application Form 2023 here.

Check the last date to HPTET December 2023 Application here.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is going to close the window to apply for the HP TET December 2023 today, October 30. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on hpbose.org. This is the last date to submit the application form without any late fee. Those who will submit their HP TET application form between October 31 and November 2 have to pay a late fee of Rs 300, in addition to the regular fee.

Following this, the officials will open the application form correction window on November 06. Candidates can make the required corrections in their application forms until November 06. The HP TET is scheduled to take place from November 26 to December 09.

HP TET Application Fee

The regular application fee for General candidates and their subcategories is Rs 800, while candidates belonging to PHH, SC, ST, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs. 500. However, applicants who submit their application forms between October 31 and November 2 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 300, which is in addition to the regular fee of Rs 800 and Rs. 500. Refer to the table below for better understanding.

HP TET Application Fee 2023 Category Regular fee Late Fee General candidates and their subcategories Rs. 800 Rs. 800 + Rs. 300 = Rs. 1100 For PHH, SC, ST, and OBC Rs. 500 Rs. 500 + Rs. 300 = Rs. 800

Steps to Apply for HP TET 2023

Listed below are the steps to apply for HP TET exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the HP TET apply online link.

Step 3: Register yourself to generate your registration ID and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the requisite documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit your HP TET application form 2023.

Step 6: Download it and save the HP TET 2023 application form for future reference.