HPBOSE 10th,12th Results 2023: Know When and Where To Download HP Board Result Here

HP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 are expected to be announced soon. Once released, candidates will be able to access them on the official website. Know the steps to download here.

HPBOSE 10th,12th Results 2023: As per the latest updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the class 10th, 12th results soon. Once released, examinees will be able to check results for term 2 on the official website i.e. hpbose.org. According to the statistics, a total of 1,94,565 registered for the HPBOSE board exams 2023. Of them, 90,637 were from class 10th while 1,03,928 registered for class 12th exams.

The authorities conducted the HP Board Class 10 exams 2023 from March 11 to 31, 2023. Whereas, HPBOSE Class 12 exams 2023 were held from March 10 to 31, 2023. If reports are to be believed, the HPBOSE 10th,12th Results 2023 are expected to be declared next week. Candidates are required to keep a vigil on the official website for result-related updates.

When Will HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 be Announced?

Particulars Dates HPBOSE 10th Exams 2023 March 11 to 31, 2023 HPBOSE 12th Exams 2023 March 10 to 31, 2023 HPBOSE 10th,12th Results 2023 May Next Week (tentative)

Where to Check HP Board 10, 12 Exams 2023?

Students who appeared for high school and intermediate exams can check out their results on the official website or third-party websites. They will have to enter the login credentials i.e. roll number to access the result. Checklist of official websites below-

hpbose.org

results.nic.in

How to Check HPBOSE 2023 Results Online?

Examinees can check out the HP Board term 2 results on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HPBOSE 10,12 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number

Step 4: The result will b displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future references

How to Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Via SMS?

Students must note that the website may be crashed due to heavy traffic. N result day. In this condition, students can check out their results in offline mode. Check the following steps to know further procedure-

For Class 10th - Type ‘HP<space>10-digit exam roll number’ and send it to 56263

For Class 12th - Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number (e.g. HP12 206151051) and send it to 5676750.

HPBOSE 2023 Result Overview

Exam Conducting Body Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Official Website hpbose.org and results.nic.in HPBOSE Result 2023 date May next week, (tentative) Login Credentials Roll Number Passing marks 33 percent per subject

Passing Criteria for HPBOSE 10, 12 Exams 2023?

Examinees need to score 33% marks in each subject to pass the HPBOSE Board exams 2023. Candidates who fail to qualify for one or two exams will have to appear in supplementary exams. Along with the declaration of the result, the board will release the details regarding compartment exams.

