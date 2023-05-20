HPBOSE 12th Toppers List 2023: Check HP Board Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Other Statistical Details Here

HP Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce today. Students can check HPBOSE class 12th result online at the official website: They need to use their class 12th roll number in the login window to download the marksheet. Girl students have topped the HP board 12th exam in Science, Arts and Commerce streams.
Ojaswini Upmanyu, a student of Science stream has scored 98.6% marks. She is the overall topper in the three streams. Vrinda Thakur is the Commerce stream topper with 98.4% marks and in the Arts stream, Tarnija Sharma has topped with 97.4% marks. A total of 1,05,369 students appeared in the HP Class 12th exam 2023. Out of the total number of students who appeared, 83,418 have passed.
HP board Class 12th result 2023: Science stream toppers
Students can check the names of Science toppers below:
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Ojaswini Upamanyu
|
98.6%
|
Kanpuriya
|
98.2%
|
Arnav, Arshdeep Chaudhary
|
98%
HPBOSE Class 12th Topper List 2023: Who Tops HP Board 12 Result?
The board has also released the list of toppers for class 12th along with pass percentage and result. Students can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in HPBOSE class 12th result:
|
Streams
|
Names
|
Pass Percentage
|
Science
|
Ojaswini Upmanyu
|
98.6%
|
Arts
|
Tarnija Sharma
|
97.4%
|
Commerce
|
Vrinda Thakur
|
98.4%
HPBOSE Class 12th result 2023: Over 83,000 students pass
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Appeared
|
105369
|
Total passed
|
83,418
HP Board 12th Stream-Wise Number of Girls in Top 10
Thirty-six students have featured in the merit list of top ten.
|
Streams
|
Number of girls in Top 10
|
Science
|
12
|
Arts
|
45
|
Commerce
|
37
HP Board 12th Result 2023 Statistics
Students can check the HPBOSE 12th result statistics like the number of students who passed, overall pass percentage etc in the table provided below:
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Students Appeared
|1,05,369
|
Students Passed
|83,000
|
Students Failed
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|79.74%
HPBOSE Class 12th Result Toppers List 2022
In 2022, Vani Gautam secured 494 marks followed by Angel Sharma and Vanshika Chaudhary with 490 marks. Check below the table to know the names and marks of the toppers of class 12th:
|
Rank
|
Toppers Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Vani Gautam
|
494
|
2
|
Angel Sharma
|
490
|
2
|
Vanshika Chaudhary
|
490
|
3
|
Sheetal Verma
|
489
|
3
|
Tanvi Verma
|
489
|
4
|
Arish Sharma
|
488
|
5
|
Jyoti Mishra
|
487
|
5
|
Amita
|
487
|
5
|
Shagun Kaushal
|
487
|
5
|
Ashrita Thakur
|
487
HPBOSE 12th Arts Toppers List 2020
|
Rank
|
Name & School
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Shruti Kashyap (Govt Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr)
|
98.20%
|
2
|
Sushant Chauhan (Govt Shamsher senior secondary School, Nahan)
|
97.80%
|
3
|
Aanchal and Amritanshu (Sirmor and Shimla districts, respectively )
|
97.20%
|
4
|
Prachi Sharma (Solan district)
|
96.80%
HP Board 12th Science Toppers List 2020
In 2020, Prakash Kumar secured rank 1 with 99.40%. Check table below for complete information:
|
Rank
|
Name and School
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Prakash Kumar (Kullu Science School of Education, Dhalpur)
|
99.40%
|
2
|
Shubham Jaiswal (Una district)
|
99.20%
|
3
|
Tanisha (Kangra district)
|
99.00%
|
4
|
Abhinav Karmani (Kangra district)
|
98.80%
|
5
|
Ankush Sharma (Hamirpur district)
|
98.60%
HPBOSE 12th Commerce Toppers List 2020
|
Rank
|
Name & School
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Megha Gupta (Govt Girls Senior Secondary School )
|
97.60%
|
2
|
Ambika Vikram from SD Senior Secondary School, Solan
|
96.80%
|
3
|
Kanika Sharma from Hamirpur district, Kritika from Una district and Saloni Joshi from Sirmor district
|
96.60%