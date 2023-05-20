HPBOSE 12th Toppers List 2023: Check HP Board Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Other Statistical Details Here

HP Board Class 12th result 2023 has been announced along with a list of toppers. A total of 79.74% of students pass the HP board Class 12th result 2023 term 2. Check HPBOSE 12th toppers list here 

HP Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce today. Students can check HPBOSE class 12th  result online at the official website: They need to use their class 12th roll number in the login window to download the marksheet.  Girl students have topped the HP board 12th exam in Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

Ojaswini Upmanyu, a student of Science stream has scored 98.6% marks. She is the overall topper in the three streams. Vrinda Thakur is the Commerce stream topper with 98.4% marks and in the Arts stream, Tarnija Sharma has topped with 97.4% marks. A total of 1,05,369 students appeared in the HP Class 12th exam 2023. Out of the total number of students who appeared, 83,418 have passed. 

HP board Class 12th result 2023: Science stream toppers

Students can check the names of Science toppers below: 

Ojaswini Upamanyu

98.6%

Kanpuriya

98.2%

Arnav, Arshdeep Chaudhary

98%

HPBOSE Class 12th Topper List 2023: Who Tops HP Board 12 Result? 

The board has also released the list of toppers for class 12th along with pass percentage and result. Students can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in HPBOSE class 12th result: 

Streams

Names

Pass Percentage 

Science

Ojaswini Upmanyu

98.6%

Arts

Tarnija Sharma

97.4%

Commerce

Vrinda Thakur

98.4%
 

HPBOSE Class 12th result 2023: Over 83,000 students pass

Appeared

105369

Total passed

83,418

HP Board 12th Stream-Wise Number of Girls in Top 10

Thirty-six students have featured in the merit list of top ten.

Streams

Number of girls in Top 10

Science

12

Arts

45 

Commerce

37

HP Board 12th Result 2023 Statistics 

Students can check the HPBOSE 12th result statistics like the number of students who passed, overall pass percentage etc in the table provided below: 

Students Appeared

 1,05,369 

Students Passed

 83,000 

Students Failed

  

Overall Pass Percentage

 79.74%

HPBOSE Class 12th  Result Toppers List 2022

In 2022, Vani Gautam secured 494 marks followed by Angel Sharma and Vanshika Chaudhary with 490 marks. Check below the table to know the names and marks of the toppers of class 12th: 

Rank

Toppers Name

Marks

1

Vani Gautam

494

2

Angel Sharma

490

2

Vanshika Chaudhary

490

3

Sheetal Verma

489

3

Tanvi Verma

489

4

Arish Sharma

488

5

Jyoti Mishra

487

5

Amita

487

5

Shagun Kaushal

487

5

Ashrita Thakur

487

HPBOSE 12th Arts Toppers List 2020 

Rank

Name & School

Percentage

1

Shruti Kashyap (Govt Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr)

98.20%

2

Sushant Chauhan (Govt Shamsher senior secondary School, Nahan)

97.80%

3

Aanchal and Amritanshu (Sirmor and Shimla districts, respectively )

97.20%

4

Prachi Sharma (Solan district)

96.80%

 

HP Board 12th Science Toppers List 2020 

 

In 2020, Prakash Kumar secured rank 1 with 99.40%. Check table below for complete information: 

 

Rank

Name and School

Percentage

1

Prakash Kumar (Kullu Science School of Education, Dhalpur)

99.40%

2

Shubham Jaiswal (Una district)

99.20%

3

Tanisha (Kangra district)

99.00%

4

Abhinav Karmani (Kangra district)

98.80%

5

Ankush Sharma (Hamirpur district)

98.60%

 

HPBOSE 12th Commerce Toppers List 2020

 

Rank

Name & School

Percentage

1

Megha Gupta (Govt Girls Senior Secondary School )

97.60%

2

Ambika Vikram from SD Senior Secondary School, Solan

96.80%

3

Kanika Sharma from Hamirpur district, Kritika from Una district and Saloni Joshi from Sirmor district

96.60%

