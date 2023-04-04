HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 for (Civil) : The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the recruitment for the positions of Assistant Engineer (Civil). All the relevant information regarding the HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for the post of Assistant Engineer Civil. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Class-I (Gazetted) in Jal Shakti Vibhag, H.P. on a contract basis.

The pay scale offered for the position is between Rs 15,600-39100. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date to apply for these vacancies is May 1st, 2023.

HPPSC AE Civil Recruitment 2023

It is important to note that only candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification are eligible to apply. Candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university and should be between the age of 18 to 45 years. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a written test and an interview conducted by HPPSC.

Once selected, candidates will be appointed on a contract basis as Assistant Engineer (Civil) Class-I (Gazetted) in Jal Shakti Vibhag, H.P. They will be responsible for planning, designing, and supervising the construction of various projects related to civil engineering. They will also be responsible for ensuring that the projects are completed within the designated timelines and budgets.

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Overview

The HPPSC has invited applications for the HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 JSSC Recruitment Authority Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Posts Name Assistant Engineer (Civil) Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 1, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

HPPSC AE Civil Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

There is no official announcement regarding HPPSC AE Civil Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023.

HPPSC Assistant Engineer Notification PDF

Candidates can download the HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: HPPSC Assistant Engineer Official Notification

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 45 years can apply for the AE Recruitment 2023 announced by HPPSC. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

HPPSC AE Civil Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a full time degree in civil engineering from a recognized institution.

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 11 job openings for positions of Assistant Engineer (Civil). Here's an overview of the HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Job Position Number of Vacancies Assistant Engineer 11

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on May 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

How to apply for HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Engineer (Civil):

Go to hpsssb.hp.gov.in, which is the official website. On the homepage, locate and click on the "Apply Online" button. Create an account and proceed with the application process. Enter all the necessary information, make the payment, and then submit the application form. Print out a copy of the form for future reference.

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general/EWS category are obligated to pay a fee of Rs 400, while those from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category will pay Rs 100. Women candidates and Ex-Servicemen from HP are not required to pay the fee.

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.