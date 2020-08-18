HPPSC Answer Key 2020 Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in for History Lecturer Posts, Raise Objections if any by 25 Aug

HPPSC Answer Key 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released History Lecturer Answer Key 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the HPPSC History Lecturer Exam 2020 can check the answer key on the official website of HPPSC.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC History Lecturer Exam 2020 was held on 16 August 2020 at various exam centres. Now, the commission has uploaded HPPSC History Lecturer Answer Key 2020 in the PDF format. Candidates can check set wise HPPSC History Lecturer Exam 2020 Answer Key by clicking on the provided link of PDF.

Candidates can raise objections if any against HPPSC History Lecturer 2020 Answer Key and send the representations in the prescribed format on or before 25 August 2020. No representations will be received after the due course. Candidates may also note that incomplete applications will be rejected and the candidate will only be responsible for such mistakes.

How and Where to download HPPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2020?

Go to the official website.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in. Click on HPPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2020 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download Set Wise HPPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2020 and save it for future reference. Candidates may raise objections if any within the due course.

Download HPPSC History Lecturer Exam 2020 Answer Key

Official Website

