HPPSC Recruitment 2022 for 20 Clerk Posts, Apply Offline from 16 January onwards @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on hpsssb.hp.gov.in for 20 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk under 20% quota of Limited Direct Recruitment from eligible regular Class-IV employees of Government Departments of Himachal Pradesh. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 16 January 2022 to 15 February 2022. A total of 20 vacancies will be recruited.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 15 February 2022

HPPSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Clerk- 20 Posts

HPPSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent qualification from a recognized University having five (05) years regular service OR regular combined with continuous service rendered on Adhoc/daily wage/contract basis, failing which by direct recruitment on a regular basis.

Download HPPSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification

HPPSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The Written Objective type Screening test of two hours duration will consist of 170 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 85 marks as detailed below:-

General English- 20 Questions

General Hindi- 20 Questions

Logical Reasoning- 15 Questions

Everyday Science- 20 Questions

HP General Knowledge- 30 Questions

General Knowledge India & World- 50 Questions

Current Affairs - 15 Questions

Total- 170 Questions

The Typing Skill Test will be of qualifying nature in one of the languages i.e. English or Hindi for those who qualify the written objective type screening test.

English - 30 WPM

Hindi - 25 WPM

How to apply for HPPSC Clerk Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode from 10 to 25 January 2022. The candidates can download HPPSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Form through the official website. The candidates are advised to read carefully the following instructions before filling in the application format:-

Recent passport size photograph of the candidate affixed in the relevant column of the application format.

The Certificate of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes certificates should be on a parental basis, failing which candidature of such candidates will be rejected.

The candidates belonging to OBC of HP Category must produce OBC certificate(s) in the prescribed format, which should not be more than one year old at the time of the last date fixed for submission of the Application Form. The validity of the certificate is required to be seen at the time of Evaluation of 15 marks. The candidates are also required to produce the old certificate at the time of filing the application.

The candidate must fulfill the requirement of passing the essential qualifications on or before the submission of the application form.

The applications received without photograph, undertaking/certificate of the head of office & examination fee etc. and incomplete in any respect including unsigned one shall not be entertained and rejected.

Candidates should also attach one self-addressed envelope of 9” X4” (inch) size along with Rs. 5/- postage stamp pasted on it with the application form.

The original certificates/testimonials will be seen at the time of Evaluation of 15 marks in respect of shortlisted candidates after qualifying for typing skill test on computer.

The candidate shall be eligible for appointment if he/she has passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any school/institution situated within Himachal Pradesh. Provided that this condition shall not apply to Bonafide Himachalis.

HPPSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General - Rs. 360/-

Reserved - Rs. 120/-

Latest Government Jobs:

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 for 174 Field Assistant Posts, Apply TN MRB Jobs @ mrb.tn.gov.in

CGWB Recruitment 2022 for Staff Car Driver Posts, Download Application Form @cgwb.gov.in

UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 272 Vacancies @sssc.uk.gov.in

Top 9 Government Jobs announced for 2022: Railways, Banks, Defence among top recruiters

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 for BRC, CDS & Other Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 6 Jan onwards

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Salary upto 31,000/-