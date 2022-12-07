HPPSC HPAS Mains Revised Date 2022 (Out) at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Combined Competitive Exam Schedule PDF

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the HPAS Mains Examination schedule on its official website-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/. Download PDF.

HPPSC HPAS Mains Revised Date 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the HPAS Combined Competitive (Main) Written Revised Examination -2021 schedule on its official website. Now Commission will be conducting the HPAS Combined Competitive (Main) Written from 03 February 2022 onwards. Earlier Commission was to conduct the Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination from 15 December 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for the HPAS Combined Competitive (Main) Written Revised Examination -2021 can download the HPPSC HPAS Mains Revised Date 2022 from the official website-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/.

As per the short notice released, now HPPSC will conduct the HPAS Combined Competitive (Main) Written Revised Examination from 03 to 11 February 2022. Exam for the subjects including English and Hindi will be held on 03 February 2022. Exam for Essay will be held on 04 February and General Studies-I will be conducted on 06 February 2023.

Exam for General Studies-II will be held on 07 February 2023 and General Studies-III will be conducted on 08 February 2023. Exam of Optional Paper-I is scheduled on 10 February 2023 whereas Optional Paper-II will be conducted on 11 February 2023.



