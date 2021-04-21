HPPSC HPFS Mains Exam 2021 Postponed for Assistant Conservator of Forest Post@hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC HPFS Mains Exam 2021 Postponed : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the HPFS Mains Exam 2021 for Assistant Conservator of Forest Class-I on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for HPFS – (ACF) – Main Exam -2019 can check the exam postponement notice available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission was to conduct the HPFS Mains Exam 2021 for Assistant Conservator of Forest Class-I post from 03 to 07-05-2021. Commission has decided to postpone the exam in view of resurgence of COVID cases across the country.

Short notification further says," It is for the information of all concerned that the Main Written Examination to the posts of H.P.F.S. (Assistant Conservator of Forest) Class-I (Gazetted), in the Department of Forest Himachal Pradesh, scheduled w.e.f. 03-05-2021 to 07-05-2021 has been postponed in view of resurgence of COVID cases across the country. The next date of Main Written Examination will be intimated in due course of time."

All such candidates who have qualified for HPFS Mains Exam 2021 for Assistant Conservator of Forest Class-I post can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct link for HPPSC HPFS Mains Exam 2021 for Assistant Conservator of Forest Post Postponement Notice





You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Apply: HPPSC HPFS Mains Exam 2021 for Assistant Conservator of Forest Post Postponement Notice