HPPSC LWO Admit Card 2022 (Soon) at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Labour Welfare Officer Exam Schedule

HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Labour Welfare Officer on its official website. Commission will soon release the written exam admit card for the Labour Welfare Officer, Class-II, (Gazetted) on its official website for which written exam is scheduled on 09 October 2022. Candidates applied successfully for the Labour Welfare Officer, Class-II, (Gazetted) post can download the HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update can be accessed directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, HPPSC will be conducting the written exam for Labour Welfare Officer, Class-II, (Gazetted) 09 October 2022 in single session from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. Commission had released the job notification for Labour Welfare Officer posts on contract basis against the Advertisement No. 60/11-2022 dated 25.11.2021.

Candidates should note that the e-admit cards and instructions regarding the written exam for the Labour Welfare Officer post will be uploaded shortly on the Commission’s website i.e. www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.

Candidates can download the Admit Card through the link after providing their login credentials once it is uploaded on the official website. You can download the HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update