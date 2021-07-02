HPSC CBT Date 2021 for Dental Surgeon Class II Post Released @hpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has uploaded the written exam date for Dental Surgeon post on its official website-hpsc.gov.in. You can check the details schedule here.

HPSC Dental Surgeon Exam Date 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the written exam date for Dental Surgeon post against Advt. No 02/2011. Commission will conduct the written exam for the above posts on 26.09.2021.

All such candidates who have applied for HPSC Dental Surgeon Posts against AdvtNo 02/2011 can check the new date available on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission-hpsc.gov.in.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct the written exam for Dental Surgeon post against Advt. No 02/2011 on 26.09.2021. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Dental Surgeon posts should note that commission will conduct the exam based on OMR.

It is noted that earlier Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the notification for the posts of Dental Surgeon post Class II in the Health Department, Haryana against Advt. No 02/2011.

Candidates who have applied for the Dental Surgeon posts should note that Commission will released the further information regarding venue of Examination Centers and downloading of Admit Card on its official website.

Candidates are advised to visit on the official website for further update. You can check the HPSC CBT Date 2021 for Dental Surgeon Class II Post available on the official website of HPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

