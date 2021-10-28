HPSC Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2021 Out: Download HJS Call Letter Here, HCS Exam on 13 Nov

HPSC Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2021 for recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) has been released. Check Direct Link Here.

Haryana HPSC Judiciary Admit Card 2021 Out: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card of the preliminary exam for recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch). Applicants can download HPSC Admit Card from the official website (http://hpsc.gov.in/).

HPSC Judiciary Exam is scheduled to be held on 13 November 2021 (Saturday) from 11:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M. HPSC Haryana Judiciary Admit Card Link is available in this article. Candidates appearing for the exam on the said date can download HPSC Judicial Service Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Haryana Judiciary Admit Card Download Link

How to Download HPSC Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - hpsc.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’ given at the left corner of the homepage

On the new page your will find a link which reads ‘Click here to Download Admit card for the posts of HCS (Judicial Branch) Preliminary Examination - 2021 to be held on 13.11.2021’ under ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE POSTS OF HCS (JUDICIAL BRANCH) EXAMINATION - 2021 TO BE HELD ON 13.11.2021’

Now, enter your ‘User/Login ID’ and ‘Password’

Download Haryana Judicial Service Admit Card

As per the official notice “The candidates who find any error which is attributable to the Commission, with respect to their Name, Category, Date of Birth etc. in their Admit Cards, can contact at helpline No. 022-61306209 between 9:00 AM to 06:00 PM for necessary rectification in the Admit Card. Any error committed by'the applicant himself / herself at the time of filling the application form will not be rectified. It is made clear that no request for rectification in the Admit Cards will be entertained after 08.11.2021. Candidates are directed that they may download their Admit Card on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen / verified.” The candidates can check more details through the PDF below:

HPSC Admit Card Notice

Haryana Judiciary Exam Pattern

The Prelims Exam shall be of objective type with multiple-choice questions

Total Number of Questions Marks Negative Marking Qualifying Marks

125 500 (4 marks per question) 0'80 or 20% or 1.5 marks 150 (100 for Reserved catgories)

Those who qualify in the prelims shall be called for the mains exam.

The commission had published the notification for HCS (Judicial Branch) Examination-2021 for recruitment of 256 vacancies under JD and JB Branches on 14 January 2021.