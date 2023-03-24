HPSC HCS Exam Date 2023 OUT at hpsc.gov.in: Check Here

HPSC HCS Exam Date 2023 has been announced by the Haryana Public Service Commission. Candidates can check HPSC Civil Service Exam Date at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC HCS Exam Date 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) announced the exam date for the posts of HCS (Ex, Br.) & other Allied Services - 2022 against Advt. No. 1/2023 on its official website i.e. www.hpsc.gov.in and www. hpsconline.in. According to the official website, HPSC HCS Exam will be conducted on 21 May 2023 (Sunday) in two shifts i.e. Morning and Evening.

Candidates who have applied for HPSC HCS Recruitment 2023 can appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time.

HPSC HCS Admit Card 2023

HPSC will release the admit card for the said exam in the month of April 2023. The time and Venue of Examination Centres will be mentioned in the admit cards. An announcement for downloading of Admit Cards will be issued separately on the HPSC website. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

HPSC HCS Exam 2023: Check Haryana Civil Service Exam Pattern



There will be objective-type questions on the following subjects

Subject Marks Time General Studies 100 2 hours Civil Services Aptitude Test 100 2 hours

For each wrong answer, one-fourth (0.25) mark shall be deducted. Paper 2 of the Civil Services Aptitude Test shall be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

The result of the preliminary examination shall be based on the marks obtained in Paper 1 only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper 2).

HPSC invited applications for recruitment of 95 HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Service Posts such as DSP, ETO, DFSC, ‗A‘ Class Tehsildar, ARCS, AETO, BDPO, TM, DFSO, AEO and ‗A‘ Class Naib Tehsildar from 16 Feb to 12 March 2023.