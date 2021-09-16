Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HPSC Recruitment 2021 for 536 ADO and SDAO Posts @hpsc.gov.in: Check Application Link Here

Haryana Public Service Commission is hiring 500+ Agricultural Development Office (ADO) and Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer (SDAO). Check ualification, age limit, salary, vacancy break-up and other details.

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 16:30 IST
HPSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) and Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer (SDAO) on its website - hpsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode on official website from 16 September 2021. The last date for submitting online application is 06 October 2021.

A total of 536 vacancies are available of which 500 are for Agricultural Development Office (ADO) Posts and 36 are for Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer (SDAO) Posts. Let’s check more details related to recruitment such as qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy break-up and other details.

HPSC ADO Notification Download

HPSC SDAO Notification Download

Registration Link

Important Date

Starting Date of Application - 16 September 2021

Last Date of Application - 06 October 2021

HPSC Vacancy Details

Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) - 500 Posts

  • Gen/UR - 275
  • SC of Haryana - 100
  • BC-A of Haryana - 50
  • BC-B of Haryana - 25
  • EWS of Haryana - 50

Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer and Equivalent (Class-II) in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana - 26 Posts

  1. Gen/UR - 24
  2. SC of Haryana - 1
  3. BC-B of Haryana - 1

HPSC ADO SDAO Salary

  • ADO - FPL 6(Rs.35400-112400)
  • SDAO - FPL-7 (Rs. 44900 - 142400)

Eligibility Criteria for HPSC ADO SDAO Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • ADO - Degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture from any recognized university. Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matriculation or 10+2/B.A.M.A. with Hindi as one of the subjects
  • SDAO - B.Sc. (Honours) Agriculture and 2nd class M.Sc. Agriculture from a recognised university. (ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or 10+2/B.A.M.A. with Hindi as one of the subjects

Age Limit:

ADO - 17 to 35 Years

SDAO - 21 to 35 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for HPSC Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online on the website - hpsc.gov.in. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available.on the  mentioned website.

Application Fee:

For Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana and for Male candidates of General ard all reserved categories of other States. - 1000/-

For all Female candidates of General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only. For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States. 250/-

For Male & Female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM categories ofHaryana only. Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - 250/-

Next

