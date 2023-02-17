HPSC Recruitment 2023: 63 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Haryana Public Service Commission has announced the HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 for 63 posts of Horticulture Development Officer. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of HPSC i.e., hpsc.gov.in For more information on how to apply for the HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process will start from 24th February 2023 and the last date for submission of application forms is 16th March 2023. As many as 63 vacancies have been announced for the post of Horticulture Development Officer.

Candidates applying for HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 must have a B.Sc. degree. Agriculture with Horticulture as one of the subjects or B.Sc. Horticulture. Candidates aged between 18-42 years can apply for the HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023. Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the HPSC Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below.

The Haryana Public Service Commission of India has invited applications for 63 Horticulture Development Officer. Posts. HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Haryana Public Service Commission Posts Name Horticulture Development Officer Total Vacancies 63 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 24th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 16th March 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination, Personality Test and Medical Examination

Candidates can download the HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

Candidates can check the HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the HPSC HDO Recruitment Notification 2023 .

HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Short Notification Out 16th February 2023 Online Application Begins 24th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 16th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details will be released by the HPSC later in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online once the application link is available. To apply for HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of HPSC i.e., hpsc.gov.in

As many as 63 vacancies have been announced for the post of Horticulture Development Officer. The number of vacancies announced for HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Post Number of Vacancies Horticulture Development Officer 63

The HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the Board on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Candidates aged between 18-42 years can apply for the HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023. Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

Candidates applying for HPSC HDO Recruitment 2023 must have a B.Sc. degree. Agriculture with Horticulture as one of the subjects or B.Sc.

The application fee for male candidates from the General category and all reserved categories from other states is Rs 1000. All female candidates in the General category and all reserved categories in other States, as well as male and female candidates in Haryana's SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), are required to pay a fee of Rs 250. Moreover, there is no application fee for reserved class of Haryana and physically handicapped category people.

Candidates applying for HDO Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for HPSC HDO recruitment 2023 as per HPSC HDO Recruitment Notification is 16th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.