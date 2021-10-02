HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021 for LDC & MTS Posts, Download Indian Army Notification @joinindianarmy.nic.in

How to apply for HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Establishment Officer, Administrative Branch HQ ATRAC, Shimla- 171003 (HP) latest by 23 October 2021. The candidates are required to mention on the top of the envelope ‘Application for the post of LDC/MTS (Gen/ESM/OBC). The candidates can refer to the hyperlink for reference.

What is the age limit required for HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved categories for reserved category candidates.

What is the qualification required for HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding 10th/12th pass qualifications from a recognized board are eligible to apply.

What is the last date of application for HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit through offline mode on or before 23 October 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021?

A total of 4 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 2 are for Lower Division Clerk and 2 Multi Tasking Staff.