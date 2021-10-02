HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021 for LDC & MTS Posts, Download Indian Army Notification @joinindianarmy.nic.in

HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021: HQ Army Training Command Shimla has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk & Mult Tasking Staff. Interested candidates can submit through offline mode on or before 23 October 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of the offline application: 23 October 2021
HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- LDC (Lower Division Clerk) – 02 Posts
- MTS (Multi-Task Staff) – 02 Posts
HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- LDC (Lower Division Clerk) –12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.
- MTS (Multi-Task Staff) – 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.
HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved categories for reserved category candidates.)
HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test/skill test for LDC.
How to apply for HQ Army Shimla Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Establishment Officer, Administrative Branch HQ ATRAC, Shimla- 171003 (HP) latest by 23 October 2021. The candidates are required to mention on the top of the envelope ‘Application for the post of LDC/MTS (Gen/ESM/OBC). The candidates can refer to the hyperlink for reference.
