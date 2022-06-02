HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022: Apply Online 10th and 12th Pass @hqscrecruitment.com

HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 Notification and Online Application Link for Group C Posts are available on hqscrecruitment.com. Check Here.

Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022: HQ Southern Command is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Steno Grade 2, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Cook, MTS (Daftry), MTS (Messenger), MTS (Safaiwala) and MTS Chowkidar). The online application link is available on hqscrecruitment.com till 30 June 2022.

The said notification is published in the employment newspaper dated i.e. 28 May 2022.

Candidates who are 10th or 12th class passed are eligible for HQ Southern Command Group 3 Recruitment 2022. Post-wise qualifications are given below in this article.

HQ Southern Command Group C Notification Download

HQ Southern Command Group C Online Application Link

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 June 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 30 June 2022

HQ Southern Command Group C Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancies Steno Grade 2 1 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 8 Cook 1 MTS (Daftary) 1 MTS (Messenger) 14 MTS (Safaiwala) 5 MTS Chowkidar 2 Total 32

HQ Southern Group C Eligibility Criteria

Steno - The candidates should be 12th class passed. Dictation 10 mts @30 wpm. Transcription: 50 mts (Eng) 65 mts (Hindi) on computer.

Cook - 10th passed. Mus have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade and experience certificate of time.

MTS - 10th passed

LDC - 12th passed.

Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

How to Apply for Army HQ Southern Command Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 01 to 30 June 2022.