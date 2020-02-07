HSSC Clerk 2020 DV Date (05/2019) Announced @hssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

HSSC Clerk 2020 DV Date: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the document verification dates on its website. Candidates qualified in HSSC Clerk 2020 written test against the advertisement number 05/2019 can appear for document verification round at the allotted exam centre.

According to the notice released by HSSC, The Scrutiny of Documents of the shortlisted candidates will be done from 17 February 2020 to 18 February 2020. The candidates are advised to report at 09.00 A.M in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. All shortlisted candidates are advised to appear for document verification round along with all original documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form.

If any candidate fails to appear in document scrutiny, no further chance will be given to the candidate thereafter. The commission will recruit 4858 vacancies of clerk (Group C) through this recruitment process.

HSSC Clerk 2020 Exam was held on 21 September 2019, 22 September 2019 and 23 September 2019 for the post of Clerk for various Boards/Corporations/Departments, Haryana against Advt. No. 05/2019, Cat No. 01. The result for the same was announced on 18 December 2019. The candidates can check HSSC Clerk 2020 DV Date in the provided link.

Download HSSC Clerk 2020 DV Date



