HSSC Final Result 2021 for Jr Accountant Posts Declared @hssc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

HSSC Final Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final result of Jr Accountant Posts against the advertisement number Advt. No. 11/2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the document verification round for Jr Accountant Posts can download their result through the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).i.e-hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Final Result 2021 for Jr Accountant Post on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in written Examination, Scrutiny of Documents and Socio-economic criteria for the post of Junior Accountant of HVPNL, Haryana against Advt. No.11/2019.

Candidates can check their result Roll No. wise and category wise with the marks secured by the candidate in each category have been shown in the notification.

It is noted that Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had conducted the written examination (CBT) for the Jr Accountant Posts on 01.03.2020. Candidates qualified in the CBT exam for Junior Accountant (HVPNL) posts against Advt. No. 11/2019, Cat. No. 18 were appeared for Document Verification round. Candidates appeared in the document verification round can check their result on the official website. You can check the same also with the right link given below.

