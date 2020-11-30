IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card OUT, Download CASB Group X & Y Call Letter for Intake 02/2021 @airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card: Indian Air Force has released the CASB Group X & Y Phase 2 2020 Admit Card 2020 on its website. All such candidates who have qualified in the phase 1 exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of Indian Air Force. i.e. airmenselection.cdac.in.

The Indian Air Force will conduct IAF CASB Phase 2 Group X & Y Exam from 11 to 19 January 2021 across the country. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates can download CASB Group X & Y Call Letter 2020 by following the guidelines given below.

Visit the official website of CASB.i.e.airmenselection.cdac.in. Click on download CASB Group X & Y Call Letter 2020 flashing on the homepage. Enter email id, password, captcha code and click on sign in. The CASBPhase 2 Group X & Y Call Letter 2020 will be displayed. Candidates can download CASBPhase 2 Group X & Y Call Letter 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 Group X & Y Call Letter 2020

All candidates appearing in IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 Group X & Y 2020 Exam are required to carry a coloured printout of the admit card while reporting for phase 2 exam. The candidates can download Indian Air Force Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card through online mode only. The Air Force also send email to the shortlisted candidates regarding the issuance of Indian Air Force Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card.

Candidates are advised to Download Indian Air Force CASB Airmen Phase 2 2020 Group X and Y Call Letter as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided a direct link of admit cards, candidates can click on the provided link and download their admit cards for future reference.