IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card OUT, Download CASB Group X & Y Call Letter for Intake 02/2021 @airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card: Indian Air Force has released the CASB Group X & Y Phase 2 2020 Admit Card 2020 on its website. All such candidates who have qualified in the phase 1 exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of Indian Air Force. i.e. airmenselection.cdac.in.

Nov 30, 2020 12:15 IST
IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card
IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card

IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card: Indian Air Force has released the CASB Group X & Y Phase 2 2020 Admit Card 2020 on its website. All such candidates who have qualified in the phase 1 exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of Indian Air Force. i.e. airmenselection.cdac.in.

The Indian Air Force will conduct IAF CASB Phase 2 Group X & Y Exam from 11 to 19 January 2021 across the country. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates can download CASB Group X & Y Call Letter 2020 by following the guidelines given below.

  1. Visit the official website of CASB.i.e.airmenselection.cdac.in.
  2. Click on download CASB Group X & Y Call Letter 2020 flashing on the homepage.
  3. Enter email id, password, captcha code and click on sign in.
  4. The CASBPhase 2 Group X & Y Call Letter 2020 will be displayed.
  5. Candidates can download CASBPhase 2 Group X & Y Call Letter 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 Group X & Y Call Letter 2020

All candidates appearing in IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 Group X & Y 2020 Exam are required to carry a coloured printout of the admit card while reporting for phase 2 exam. The candidates can download Indian Air Force Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card through online mode only. The Air Force also send email to the shortlisted candidates regarding the issuance of Indian Air Force Airmen Phase 2 2020 Admit Card.

Candidates are advised to Download Indian Air Force CASB Airmen Phase 2 2020 Group X and Y Call Letter as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided a direct link of admit cards, candidates can click on the provided link and download their admit cards for future reference.

General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next