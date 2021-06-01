IAF Merit List 2021: Download Air Force Group X & Y CASB Merit List @ airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF Group X & Y Merit List 2021: Indian Air Force has released a provisional select list for Group Y (Tech and Non-Tech) Trades (Except IAF (S) and Musician Trades) and Group X (Tech) Trades (Except Education Instructor) Star November 2020 January 2021 for Intake 02/2021. Candidates who appeared in the IAF Group X & Y can now download the select list through the official website of IAF.i.e.airmenselection.cdac.in.

The merit list has been uploaded on the official website in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download IAF Group X & Y Merit List 2021 by clicking on the provided link given below.

The provisional select list is displayed as per the merit position of the candidates and it includes more candidates than the actual vacancy to cater for a deficiency that may arise on the day of enrolment due to Absenteeism, Medical Unfitness, Unwillingness etc. The candidates should note that the provisional list is not guaranteed enrolment.

As per the notice released by the IAF, enrolment of the candidate will be strict as per the merit position subject to availability of vacancies, Medical Fitness, Not exceeding the upper age limit for enrolment i.e. 21 years as on date of enrolment {Except for Education Instructors, Musician trades and Serving NCs(E)}, Validity of PSL.

Candidature of candidates against whom ‘CSV’ (Certificate Subject to Verification) is annotated in the Remarks column is provisional. The candidates are required to produce original certificates to the concerned CO, ASC BY 10 July 2021 failing which the candidature is liable to be cancelled.

The enrolment List will be published tentatively on 10 July 2021 and instructions for the same will be published in the column ‘Instructions for the Candidates’ on the first page of the Enrolment List. Change of dates if any in the publishing of Enrolment List would be notified on CASB website www.airmenselection.cdac.iaf.in.

IAF Group X Merit List

IAF Group Y Merit List