IARI Technician DV Date 2022 (Announced) at iari.res.in, Download Details Schedule Here

IARI Technician DV Schedule 2022: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the post of Technician (T-1) on its official website. ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will be conducting the Phase -1 of the Counselling and Document Verification for the Technician (T-1) post from 19 October 2022 onwards.

Direct Link To Download: IARI Technician DV Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, ICAR-IARI will conduct the Document Verification/Counselling on 19th, 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th October 2022 at the venue-ICAR - Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi-110 012.

The list of qualified candidates for the Phase -1 of the Counselling and Document Verification for the Technician (T-1) post is available on the official website. Candidates qualified for the Counselling and Document Verification should note that they will have to bring the essential documents as mentioned in the notification for the same.

